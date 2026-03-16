Kouri Richins murder trial moves to closing arguments after three weeks of testimony

Jurors in the trial of Kouri Richins are expected to return to court Monday to hear closing arguments in the high-profile case involving the death of her husband, Eric Richins.

Richins, 35, is accused of killing her husband in 2022 by lacing his cocktail with fentanyl. She was arrested in 2023 and faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder. If convicted, she could face a potential life sentence.

After nearly three weeks of testimony and presenting of evidence both sides will have one final opportunity to present their arguments before the jury begins deliberations.

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Jurors in the trial of Kouri Richins are expected to return to court Monday, March 16, 2026 to hear closing arguments in the high-profile case involving the death of her husband, Eric Richins. (KUTV)

The courtroom will not be open to the public for Monday’s proceedings. The judge ruled the limited seating will be reserved for family members and friends of both Kouri and Eric Richins.

One of the few times Richins addressed the court came when she formally waived her right to testify. During a brief exchange with the judge, Richins confirmed she understood her right to take the stand but chose not to do so following the advice of her attorneys.

Legal analysts said the decision is not unusual and cannot be held against her by the jury.

Attorney Nathan Evershed, who is not involved in the case, said putting a defendant on the stand can open the door to additional evidence or questioning prosecutors may have previously been unable to introduce. “By putting her up on the stand, you can open the door,” Evershed said. “She says something and all of a sudden all the stuff you were trying to keep out is coming in.”

Richins’ defense team rested its case without calling any witnesses, a move that surprised some observers.

According to Evershed, the strategy likely signals the defense will argue the prosecution failed to meet its burden of proof.

“They will be arguing in their closing argument that we don’t need to make a case we have nothing to prove,” he said. “It is solely upon the prosecution to prove this beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Prosecutors called numerous witnesses during the trial, including investigators and a former lover of Richins, as they sought to build their case against her.

Defense attorney Skye Lazaro, who is also not involved in the trial, said closing arguments are often the most critical stage of a case. “Closing arguments are really your last opportunity to sell the jury,” Lazaro said. “The state gets to go first, then the defense gets to go, and the state gets the last say because it’s their burden to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

With testimony now complete, attorneys on both sides are expected to present lengthy and detailed closing arguments summarizing weeks of evidence.

“This is now argument,” Evershed said. “Both sides have probably been eager to state their arguments, and it’s probably going to take all day Monday.”

Once closing arguments conclude and the judge issues instructions, the case will be handed to the jury to decide Richins’ fate.

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