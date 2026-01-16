Kyle Chandler Talks ‘The Rip,’ ‘Lanterns,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ More

By / January 16, 2026

Kyle Chandler sits down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about his new thriller called “The Rip” that follows a group of Miami cops and federal agents as they try to figure out who on their team is stealing drug money from cartels. He also talks about working with Aaron Pierre in “Lanterns,” reuniting with the cast of “Friday Night Lights” and more.Jan. 14, 2026

