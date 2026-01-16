Influencer Kristy Scott Files for Divorce from Husband Desmond Scott

NEED TO KNOW Influencer Kristy Scott filed for divorce from husband Desmond Scott on Dec. 30

The pair, who wed in 2014, share two sons together

Desmond spoke out about the split in an Instagram Stories post, writing that he “made choices that I am not proud of”

Kristy and Desmond Scott are going their separate ways.

After more than a decade of marriage, Kristy, 30, filed for divorce from Desmond on Dec. 30, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

TMZ, citing court records, reported that Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason for the pair’s split.

The influencer couple wed in 2014 after four years of dating. They share two children together: sons Vance and Westin.

Representatives for both Kristy and Desmond did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Desmond Scott’s Instagram Stories post.

In an Instagram Stories post on Saturday, Jan. 10, Desmond opened up about his split from Kristy. “I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation,” Desmond began. “I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

“Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as have always been,” he continued.

Desmond then wrote that he and Kristy “faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them,” but after he told her he “wanted to separate” at the end of 2025, the father of two explained he eventually “made choices that I am not proud of.”

“I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce,” Desmond concluded. “l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I’m grateful for that support.”

Desmond Scott (left) and Kristy Scott (right) in May 2025.

Both Kristy and Desmond have massive social media followings online, where they share videos of their day-to-day lives.

Kristy has 16.9 million followers on TikTok and 9.5 million on Instagram, while Desmond’s TikTok account is followed by 1.5 million people and his Instagram account has a following of 1.8 million.

Back in 2024, Kristy and Desmond celebrated 10 years of marriage with a glamorous, floral-themed party.

The couple told PEOPLE at the time that they had been “best friends” since they were teenagers.”

They added that they “focus on genuinely having fun, constantly laughing, keeping things light and spontaneous and finding humor in everyday life.”