XRP Price Prediction: Why Standard Chartered Sees XRP At $4 Before $10

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is entering a phase where long-term valuation expectations are beginning to split, with institutional forecasts pointing to a staggered repricing path toward higher targets. Standard Chartered recently outlined a structure where $4 emerges as the first major threshold before any sustained attempt toward $10 becomes realistic.

The market is now positioned around how these levels are approached, with price action, ETF participation, and regulatory developments acting as the key reference points for positioning rather than short-term speculation.

XRP Remains In A Maturing Range As Institutional Positioning Builds

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XRP is still trading within a broad consolidation structure, moving between the low $1.30s and the mid $1.40s. Attempts to push higher have repeatedly lost momentum around $1.45-$1.50, while demand continues to emerge near $1.38 on dips, keeping price action balanced and directionally neutral.

This setup feels like a maturing range, as volatility is slowly getting squeezed, and those short-lived momentum bursts are fading quicker than before. While the price action looks steady and uneventful on top, tension is clearly building below.

Institutional interest is also becoming more noticeable, even if it’s not fully showing up in the price yet. Recent positioning across XRP ETFs highlights steady but uneven inflows, with cumulative net inflows tracking about $1.39 billion and total assets under management sitting just above $1 billion. It’s not aggressive speculative activity, but rather gradual accumulation taking shape.

Since XRP is still trading roughly 60% below its cycle high near $3.65, the bigger focus now is on whether this range is quietly forming a solid base for the next leg up, or if it’s just more sideways action before a decisive move finally kicks in.

Why $4 Is Emerging As The First Institutional Repricing Zone for XRP

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The $4 level is increasingly being viewed as a key reference point for XRP in institutional discussions, positioned more as a mid-cycle valuation zone than a speculative upside target. From current levels in the low-$1 range, that move would represent roughly a 2.5x-3x increase, consistent with how large-cap crypto assets typically reprice when liquidity enters the market in steady phases.

In past market cycles, assets that saw gradual institutional buying usually moved in stepwise phases as liquidity was absorbed over time. Gains of 100%-200% are often followed by extended consolidation phases as liquidity resets and new buyers absorb supply. For XRP, that structure suggests the $2.00-$2.80 area could act as an early slowdown zone (matching Standard Chartered’s 2026 target of $2.80) before any attempt to build toward the higher $3-$4 region, where longer-term holders are more likely to take profits.

Institutional flow data across XRP-linked products continues to point to steady participation, but not at a pace that suggests aggressive front-loaded positioning. Instead, activity remains uneven, reflecting a market still in early-stage price discovery. This aligns with broader ETF-related discussions highlighted in recent analysis on XRP’s price behavior and inflows.

That makes $4 less of a breakout narrative and more of a structural level the market gradually works toward in phases.

Structural Resistance Between $4 And $10 Could Define XRP’s Next Phase

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Between XRP’s current trading range and the upper-end projections around $10, the market is expected to move through multiple intermediate pricing zones before any sustained expansion develops.

From a structural standpoint, this implies a progression from the low-$1 area into the mid-cycle region around $2-$4 before any sustained attempt toward higher valuation bands becomes realistic. Standard Chartered’s roadmap reinforces this staged path, with $7 mapped to 2027 and $12.60 to 2028 as the next bands above $4.

Advancing through these levels would require repeated absorption of sell-side liquidity at each stage, particularly around prior congestion zones where early entrants are likely to take profits. These transitions typically occur in phases, where momentum builds, pauses, and then re-accelerates once supply is cleared at each layer of resistance.

Sustained upside continuation would also depend on the depth of institutional demand at higher price bands. ETF-driven inflows in the $1B-$2B monthly range would be a key factor in maintaining directional pressure through mid-range resistance areas, while weaker participation would likely slow progression and extend the time spent between valuation steps before any move toward higher projections.

ETF Flows, Regulation, And Bitcoin Are XRP’s Core Directional Drivers

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Institutional participation around XRP is becoming more visible through ETF flows, regulatory developments, and shifting liquidity conditions across the crypto market. The XRP ETFs have pulled in roughly $1.39B in cumulative net inflows so far, with total assets under management remaining just above $1B, indicating steady but still developing institutional depth.

Regulatory clarity is still one of the biggest drivers of sentiment for XRP, with classification updates and legislative progress influencing how market participants position around XRP exposure. Shifts in policy expectations tend to feed directly into risk appetite, even before any meaningful change appears in price action, keeping the asset closely tied to regulatory developments during extended consolidation phases.

Bitcoin also remains a central reference point for broader market direction. Its current cycle positioning reflects significantly larger liquidity conditions compared to most altcoins, with market capitalization holding above $1.6 trillion and ETF-linked products accumulating roughly $58 billion in net inflows.

This scale difference continues to anchor overall crypto sentiment. When Bitcoin trends higher, liquidity typically rotates into large-cap altcoins such as XRP, supporting broader upside phases. When momentum slows, XRP tends to return to range-bound conditions, reflecting its continued sensitivity to Bitcoin-led market cycles.

When $10 Becomes A Valid Market Scenario For XRP

A move toward $10 for XRP depends less on short-term momentum and more on whether the current market structure first confirms intermediate levels such as the $4 zone within Standard Chartered’s staged roadmap. The key requirement is sustained ETF participation that builds liquidity through each stage of repricing. Without a clear progression through $4, higher levels are more likely to act as temporary extensions rather than durable price zones.

Historically, XRP has not sustained major independent rallies without support from broader market conditions and liquidity cycles. Regulatory clarity and Bitcoin’s performance continue to shape that backdrop, influencing how far capital can extend across altcoins during expansion phases.

In that context, $10 remains a possibility that depends on first establishing and holding the $4 level on the path through Standard Chartered’s $7 (2027) and $12.60 (2028) progression.