Lainey Wilson Says Miranda Lambert Invited Her Over to Her Ranch to Rest — and She Ended Up Sleeping ’13 Hours’

NEED TO KNOW

Lainey Wilson said that Miranda Lambert invited her to rest at her home in Nashville during an episode of the Biscuits & Jam podcast

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer took her up on the offer and slept for “13 hours”

Wilson and Lambert previously collaborated on “Good Horses” and “Trailblazers”

Miranda Lambert has Lainey Wilson’s back.

During an interview with Southern Living’s Sid Evans for an episode of the Biscuits & Jam podcast released Oct. 7, the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer opened up about how her collaboration with Lambert, “Good Horses,” came about.

“This was also the year that I was just crazy busy. I think that year I slept in my bed 15 nights,” Wilson, 33, said.

She continued, “And one of those times that I was here in Nashville, I remember Miranda calling me and being like… ‘I want you to come out to my farm where there’s hardly any cell phone service, and I want you to take a nap and we’re gonna feed you.’ Cause her husband is a great cook.”

Wilson took her up on the offer and ended sleeping for “13 hours” — which led Lambert, 41, to grow concerned.

“They had to go knock on the door. They’re like, ‘Is she alive?’ And… I had had this song idea for quite some time, and I think I had gotten the idea from watching an episode of Yellowstone. I was a fan of the show before I was ever even involved with it,” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer said of “Good Horses.”

“Good Horses” was featured on Wilson’s latest studio album, Whirlwind, which dropped in August 2024. They also collaborated with Reba McEntire in May for the release of “Trailblazer.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Wilson opened up about their friendship and said they have “so much in common,” especially in their “love for the Western way of life.”

“Also our love for coming home and planting our feet and filling our cups back up so we can go back out and pour ’em out,'” she said.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert

She added, “But she’s always been that voice over here just being like, ‘You can’t do it all. You can’t do it all. You gotta come home and you gotta saddle your horse, and you gotta make sure that you’re scooping the poop on the farm and doing all the things that make everything else worth it.’”

Following the release of “Good Horses,” Wilson said that writing with Lambert and Luke Dick felt like “home” — and she would “forever cherish” the day they wrote the song in a press release.

“‘Good Horses’ is all about finding your way back home, no matter where you are,” she added.

“‘Good Horses’ is about all the people that love the comfort of home, but also need to be free,” Lambert added. “Lainey and I wrote this song at my farm with Luke Dick. Lainey is a genuine and authentic human. I love watching her dreams come true right in front of our eyes, and it’s so cool to be a little part of it.”

Read the original article on People