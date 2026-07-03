LAist’s guide to celebrating the 4th of July with fireworks, parades, concerts and more

The best ways to ring in the 4th of July this year This holiday is a big one. It’s not just the 4th of July. It’s also our 250th anniversary. Sammy Marvin shares a few highlights here. You can find more family-friendly events online at LAist.com

Every year, SoCal counties go out with a bang for their 4th of July festivities.

This year, though, some July 4 events are canceled in Boyle Heights due to air quality concerns in the wake of the massive warehouse fire. And if you’re thinking about engaging in illegal fireworks, just don’t . Too dangerous. And drones may be watching .

Here’s a list of places in Los Angeles and Orange counties where you can watch fireworks for this upcoming holiday:

Los Angeles County

Head to the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate with the Beach Boys and special guest John Stamos. If you can’t make it on Saturday, don’t worry: the festivities run on July 2 and 3, too.

to celebrate with the Beach Boys and special guest John Stamos. If you can’t make it on Saturday, don’t worry: the festivities run on July 2 and 3, too. In Claremont , you can celebrate Independence Day with a packed list of activities. The party features a Freedom 5K run, community parade, morning festival, and evening concert and fireworks show, which begins at 9 p.m.

, you can celebrate Independence Day with a packed list of activities. The party features a Freedom 5K run, community parade, morning festival, and evening concert and fireworks show, which begins at 9 p.m. South Pasadena is going big this year with their celebration that highlights “250 years of the American spirit.” Arrive early and hungry for a Kiwanis’ pancake breakfast that starts at 7 a.m., and then end your day with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

is going big this year with their celebration that highlights “250 years of the American spirit.” Arrive early and hungry for a Kiwanis’ pancake breakfast that starts at 7 a.m., and then end your day with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. You can watch fireworks on the Long Beach waterfront for free from the beach, or book a fireworks cruise with the Queen Mary . Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

for free from the beach, or book a fireworks cruise with the . Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Harbor Breeze Cruises is setting sail out of Long Beach with nighttime cruises this Independence Day: The two-hour tours start at $80 a person, with the potential for sweeping views of fireworks shows over land. (Weather and cloud cover permitting.)

is setting sail out of with nighttime cruises this Independence Day: The two-hour tours start at $80 a person, with the potential for sweeping views of fireworks shows over land. (Weather and cloud cover permitting.) The Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association will host a fireworks show in La Crescenta . Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark.

. Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark. You can view a fireworks display over the water from anywhere in Marina del Rey or the surrounding Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

or the surrounding Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Cinespia will screen Jurassic Park, followed by a fireworks display at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday. Get your tickets while they last — they’ve been known to sell out.

will screen followed by a fireworks display at on Saturday. Get your tickets while they last — they’ve been known to sell out. Sail out to Catalina Island to enjoy fireworks in Avalon , as well as all-day parades and performances. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

, as well as all-day parades and performances. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m. You can see fireworks from Dodger Stadium every Friday during their season. On the 4th of July though, they really take it up a notch. Buy a ticket to see their baseball match at 7:10 p.m. against the San Diego Padres before watching the sky light up. Fireworks will begin once the game finishes.

every Friday during their season. On the 4th of July though, they really take it up a notch. Buy a ticket to see their baseball match at 7:10 p.m. against the San Diego Padres before watching the sky light up. Fireworks will begin once the game finishes. Head to San Pedro on July 4 to see fireworks light up over Cabrillo Beach at their Fireworks Sail — bring your own food and beverages to enjoy aboard the boat.

on July 4 to see fireworks light up over Cabrillo Beach at their Fireworks Sail — bring your own food and beverages to enjoy aboard the boat. If boats aren’t your thing, there’s another celebration in San Pedro. Buy tickets to La Bota: A Bailar . There will be DJ’s, live performances and a firework show over the Pacific Ocean. Plentiful parking is available as well.

. There will be DJ’s, live performances and a firework show over the Pacific Ocean. Plentiful parking is available as well. Culver City is hosting their third annual downtown Independence Day celebration. If fireworks aren’t your style, consider attending because there’ll be an aerial drone show produced by Sky Elements. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

is hosting their third annual downtown Independence Day celebration. If fireworks aren’t your style, consider attending because there’ll be an aerial drone show produced by Sky Elements. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. The Pacific Palisade s is also hosting an aerial drone show and music. Buy your tickets ahead of time because they won’t be sold at the gate. The show begins at 9 p.m.

is also hosting an aerial drone show and music. Buy your tickets ahead of time because they won’t be sold at the gate. The show begins at 9 p.m. If you’re looking to flex your creative muscles this year, head to the Venice Canal Association’s 4th of July Celebration . No fireworks here, but participants in the Downwind Regatta can build their own boat that will sail the canals. There’s also a rubber duck race. Festivities begin at 10 a.m.

. No fireworks here, but participants in the Downwind Regatta can build their own boat that will sail the canals. There’s also a rubber duck race. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. This Big Bear event has generated plenty of controversy, because many of the pyrotechnics will endanger the area’s famous bald eagles . Technically not Los Angeles County, but we are including it on this list because it draws so many locals: Enjoy a fireworks display at new heights in Big Bear . Take a scenic chair ride to the top of the summit — at a whopping 8,200 feet above sea level — and enjoy the show. Fireworks begin between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m.

Orange County

So excited for the 4th of July that you can’t sleep? Then you’re in luck! You can head to Anaheim at 7 a.m. to run a celebratory Firecracker 5K/10K and watch a dog show — where your pup can win a “most patriotic dog” award — before settling down to enjoy the nighttime pyrotechnics. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

at 7 a.m. to run a celebratory Firecracker 5K/10K and watch a dog show — where your pup can win a “most patriotic dog” award — before settling down to enjoy the nighttime pyrotechnics. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Irvine is hosting its 4th of July celebration with pop rock icons Air Supply on their A Matter of Time tour. Fireworks begin after the performance at Great Park Live.

is hosting its 4th of July celebration with pop rock icons Air Supply on their A Matter of Time tour. Fireworks begin after the performance at Great Park Live. Drive down to Huntington Beach ’s festivities, the largest celebration west of the Mississippi, to enjoy a 10 a.m. parade and fireworks show over the ocean at night. Fireworks begin at approximately 9 p.m.

’s festivities, the largest celebration west of the Mississippi, to enjoy a 10 a.m. parade and fireworks show over the ocean at night. Fireworks begin at approximately 9 p.m. In Mission Viejo , enjoy a street fair with dozens of vendor booths, food trucks and rides during the day, and a dazzling fireworks show at night. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

, enjoy a street fair with dozens of vendor booths, food trucks and rides during the day, and a dazzling fireworks show at night. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Enjoy food trucks and aerial fireworks in Tustin this Friday to the sounds of Flashpants 80s Party Dance Band playing live hits. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

this Friday to the sounds of Flashpants 80s Party Dance Band playing live hits. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Be sure to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic supplies to Santa Ana to enjoy an evening in the park with vendors and live music. You can even enter your dog into the Patriotic Pup contest. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.

to enjoy an evening in the park with vendors and live music. You can even enter your dog into the Patriotic Pup contest. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. The city of Cypress is hosting a Salute to America event that celebrates America’s 250th and Cypress’ 70th anniversary. Enjoy live music from Pop Vision at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

is hosting a Salute to America event that celebrates America’s 250th and Cypress’ 70th anniversary. Enjoy live music from Pop Vision at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. In La Habra , enjoy food vendors, retailers and “Kid-Chella,” as well as a WWII Texan Aircraft Flyover at La Bonita Park starting at 4 p.m., with live music starting at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Kahani Malholtra first compiled this list in 2025, and we have updated it again this year. If we missed a spot, please let us know and we might add it to this list. Reach out at smarvin@scpr.org.