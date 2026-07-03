Final Injury Report for Dream-Mystics: Will Sonia Citron, Georgia Amoore Play?

The Washington Mystics are at home Thursday night as they host the Atlanta Dream in an Eastern Conference showdown.

Washington enters Thursday’s game with a 9-9 record after defeating the Portland Fire at home Sunday afternoon in four overtimes.

Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22)Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

In Sunday’s victory over the Fire, Sonia Citron led the way for the Mystics as she ended the game with 32 points, six rebounds and four assists while Michaela Onyenwere added 30 points, five rebounds and five assists of her own.

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The Mystics will try to grab another victory Thursday as they face off against the Dream in a tough home matchup.

Atlanta enters Thursday’s contest with a 12-7 record after losing on the road to the Seattle Storm Saturday night.

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne HowardDale Zanine-Imagn Images

Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream in Saturday’s loss as she ended the game with 27 points and three assists while Angel Reese recorded 17 points and nine rebounds.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Thursday night’s matchup, each may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Dream Injury Report: Will Brionna Jones Play?

The Dream have two players listed on their injury report for Thursday, including center Brionna Jones.

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24)Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta has ruled out Jones as she remains sidelined to begin the season while recovering from right knee surgery.

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The Dream have also ruled out Aaliyah Nye as she will miss her seventh consecutive contest due to a left knee injury.

Mystics Injury Report: Will Sonia Citron, Georgia Amoore Play?

The Mystics have two players listed on their injury report as well as they have listed Citron and Georgia Amoore as questionable.

Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22)Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Washington has listed Sitron as questionable due to right knee soreness and she is in danger of missing her first game since June 2.

The Mystics have also listed Amoore as questionable due to right knee soreness that caused her to exit Sunday’s victory and she is in danger of missing her first game of the season.

Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore (8)Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Fans can catch Thursday night’s matchup between the Dream and Mystics from Washington D.C. at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jul 2, 2026, where it first appeared in the WNBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.