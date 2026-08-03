President Trump celebrates Bedminster club championship, brags little practice was needed to score a 70

It’s a tough Sunday for the “Trump can’t …” crowd. For months, the mainstream media pounced on President Donald J. Trump, claiming he was physically washed up and incapable of even swinging a golf club.

But on Sunday, No. 47 walked onto one of the toughest championship courses in the country, fired a 70, took the Senior Division title, and captured what he said was his 40th club championship title.

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A reported 2-under round on a championship course is the sort of result that stands out regardless of who posts it. If you thought the Commander-in-Chief would walk away humbly, you don’t know the guy.

Posting on Truth Social after the victory, President Trump said: “The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship! Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things. It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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Let’s put this into proper perspective because a 70 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is not an average go.

Based on the score he reported, Trump finished 2-under par to claim the Senior crown.

In NFL terms, it’s like watching Joe Namath throw a 40-yard touchdown pass in 2026.

A 70 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is spectacular given the club’s Tom Fazio-designed championship courses have hosted the U.S. Women’s Open and LIV Golf events, and are packed with water hazards and deep bunkers.

The blue-check media spent months questioning Trump’s stamina in ways they never did Joe Biden, insisting he couldn’t navigate 18 holes.

The same critics who swore he couldn’t physically play are going to lose their collective minds over this scorecard. They’ll assign investigative journalists to measure divots, demand official audits from club pros, or whine about gimme putts.

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Meanwhile, Trump walks away with trophy number 40, leaving the media to do what they do best: cope.

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