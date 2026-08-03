Tate McRae at Lollapalooza 2026: Stage, Set Time, Setlist and More

Tate McRae’s headlining appearance at Lollapalooza 2026 is one of the summer’s most anticipated festival moments. Bringing her signature combination of high-energy choreography and massive pop hooks to Grant Park in Chicago, McRae leads a stacked lineup celebrating the best of contemporary pop, indie and dance music.

In case you aren’t familiar, McRae is a Canadian singer, songwriter and dancer who skyrocketed to global pop stardom after gaining widespread recognition as a prodigy dancer on So You Think You Can Dance, then with her breakout 2020 single “You Broke Me First.” She has since cemented her status as a pop powerhouse with massive chart-topping hits like “Greedy,” “Exes” and “It’s ok I’m ok” and intense, dance-heavy live performances.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tate McRae’s upcoming appearance at this weekend’s Lollapalooza.

RECOMMENDED: The best festivals in Chicago for 2026, from music fests to street fairs

When is Tate McRae playing at Lollapalooza 2026?

Tate McRae performs on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

What time will Tate McRae play at Lollapalooza?

She’ll be closing out the final night of the festival as a headliner, taking the T-Mobile stage at 8:45pm.

Has Tate McRae played Lollapalooza before?

Tate McRae previously played Lollapalooza in 2021. Her return to Grant Park in 2026 as a top-tier main stage headliner marks a major career milestone.

What other festivals has Tate McRae played in 2026?

Among her 2026 festival appearances, McRae is pulling double duty on the summer circuit—notably headlining the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, August 1, 2026, just one day prior to her Sunday Lollapalooza set.

What songs will Tate McRae play at Lollapalooza 2026?

Her 2026 festival setlist will likely center around her career-defining hits and latest album releases from “You Broke Me First” and “Greedy” to “Sports Car,” “2 Hands” and “Run for the Hills.”

Will Tate McRae’s performance at Lollapalooza be livestreamed?

Lollapalooza will stream select performances live on Hulu and Disney+ (the official streaming partners for Lollapalooza US). Exact broadcast schedules are typically revealed closer to the festival dates.

Who else is playing Lollapalooza 2026 on Sunday?

On Sunday, August 2, Tate McRae will go up against The xx on the Bud Light stage and shares the day’s bill with an eclectic lineup of top-tier acts including Turnstile, Sombr, The Chainsmokers and Yaosobi.

What is the rest of the Lollapalooza lineup like?

The lineup is stacked across all four days. Sombr shares Thursday with headliners Lorde and John Summit, alongside acts like Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Blood Orange. Other top headliners throughout the weekend include Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tate McRae, Jennie, Olivia Dean and The xx.