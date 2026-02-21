Learner Tien rallies to shock defending champ in Delray Beach: ‘I just kept believing’ | ATP Tour

Delray Beach

Tien rallies to shock defending champ in Delray Beach: ‘I just kept believing’

Top seed Fritz battles past #NextGenATP Spaniard Jodar

February 20, 2026

Andrew Patron/BigShots Photo Learner Tien defeats Miomir Kecmanovic in a final-set tie-break Thursday in Delray Beach.

By ATP Staff

Learner Tien was not ready for his Delray Beach Open to come to an end.

The 20-year-old was two points from defeat against defending champion Miomir Kecmanovic — who served for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set — but rallied for a 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6(5) victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

“I just kept believing,” Tien said in his on-court interview. “I got broken on kind of a bad game at four all, but just tried to put that behind me as best I could, and just made him beat me.”

Kecmanovic showed no signs of nerves when he served for the match, hammering away from the baseline and putting consistent pressure on the home favourite. But Tien played great defence, turning into a brick wall at the most critical moment.

Once the reigning Next Gen ATP Finals champion retrieved the break, he was able to surge to the finish line and take a 2-1 lead in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

“I got a little lucky. I think luck always plays a little bit of a role,” Tien said. “But I think just fighting, just staying in there every point, and really making him close me out, I think [that] just paid off.”

Tien is fresh off a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, where he beat a former No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, Daniil Medvedev, and pushed Alexander Zverev to a fourth-set tie-break. The lefty will next take on Frances Tiafoe, who won the first ATP Tour title of his career in Delray Beach in 2018.

“I played him in the first round of the [US] Open a few years ago. Obviously he’s a totally different player,” Tiafoe said. “I’m excited to get up and play him. It’s funny how things turn. Now I’m the underdog in that match, so I’m happy to get out there and play against him.”

The eighth-seeded Tiafoe clawed past qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach his first quarter-final since July of last year.

“I’m just happy to be competing. It feels good competing,” Tiafoe said. “It’s nice to put some matches together. Happy I get to play another match tomorrow. It’s going to be another tough opponent, so excited to get out there and compete.”

Top seed Taylor Fritz also battled through a tough test, eliminating #NextGenATP Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6(4), 6-4 in the last match of the day. The home favourite hit 15 aces and saved two of the three break points he faced, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

Fritz has shown good form since returning to the United States, advancing to the Dallas semi-finals last week. The 2023 and 2024 Delray Beach champion will continue his title chase against close friend Tommy Paul, a 7-6(11), 6-3 winner against lucky loser Adam Walton.

Watch extended highlights from Thursday’s action in Delray Beach: