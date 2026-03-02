LeBron James joins Kobe Bryant as second player to make 1,000 3-pointers with Lakers, starts hot in win over Warriors

LeBron James made his first four 3-point attempts Saturday night in a 129-101 road win over the Golden State Warriors (31-29), and, along the way, he became the second player to make 1,000 3-pointers with the Los Angeles Lakers (35-24).

The 41-year-old James joined Kobe Bryant as the only two players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Here are the five players with the most Lakers 3-pointers all time:

Advertisement

1) Kobe Bryant: 1,827

2) LeBron James: 1,002

3) Derek Fisher: 846

4) Nick Van Exel: 750

5) Byron Scott: 595

James’ four first-half 3-pointers against the Warriors on Saturday were the most he’s recorded in a single half this season. He entered the break with a game-high 20 points and clocked out with 22 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds, helping the Lakers end their three-game skid.

In the second half, it was Luka Dončić’s turn to rain down 3s. Dončić’, who turned 27 years old Saturday, knocked down four triples early in the third quarter. He finished his celebratory day with 26 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Austin Reaves chipped in 18 points.

The Warriors dug themselves a double-digit hole in the first quarter. Without Kristaps Porziņģis, who is still out due to “illness,” and Stephen Curry, who is still nursing a right knee injury, Golden State couldn’t keep pace with a Lakers squad that, as a team, shot 19 of 41 from 3-point land.

Advertisement

Curry missed his 10th straight game.

“I’m feeling better. This is a weird one,” he told ESPN’s Malika Andrews during a mid-game interview on Saturday. “It’s kind of unpredictable how it would heal, but every day since All-Star week has been progress. That’s all I can ask for, and hopefully I’m back out [there] soon.”

When Andrews asked Curry about him being reevaluated on Sunday, he admitted “it’s going to be a little longer” before he returns.

“I haven’t gotten on the court yet,” he said. “But just trying to stay in shape, strengthen everything else around my body, knowing that, at this stage, once you get back, it’s kind of a full sprint to the playoffs. So once I get back on the court, it is a little bit of a pain tolerance thing, but it’s just something that you don’t want to have lingering because it can get worse.”

As for James, he’s remained healthy since missing the first 14 games of the season because of sciatica.

He’s in his eighth season with the Lakers, whom he first joined in 2018. But his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, his record-breaking 23rd season in the league.

[Watch Yahoo Sports Network]

James has made 2,618 3s in his career, including 1,251 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.