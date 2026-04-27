Leylah Fernandez reflects on Bernabéu visit after Madrid Open comeback win

Leylah Fernandez advanced to the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open after rallying from a set down to defeat American Iva Jovic 3–6, 6–3, 6–2 in the third round. The No. 24 seed converted all five of her break-point opportunities, overturning early pressure from the No. 15 seed in a match defined by shifts in return effectiveness and first-strike execution.

Fernandez’s victory marks her second Top 20 win of the 2026 season and her first career appearance in the Madrid Round of 16. The Canadian entered the tournament off a quarter-final run in Stuttgart, carrying momentum into the clay swing. Jovic, by contrast, continues a difficult stretch, now having lost four of her last five matches despite a strong start to the year.

The match turned after a one-sided opening set, where Jovic capitalised on early breaks. Fernandez adjusted her patterns in the second set, increasing both first-serve efficiency and second-serve return aggression.

She finished with three aces and five double faults, while Jovic also struck three aces but limited herself to two double faults, highlighting the match’s reliance on return phases rather than serve dominance. Beyond the result, Fernandez framed her performance within a broader context of tactical discipline and mental reset.

Tactical reset shifts momentum in Madrid altitude conditions

Speaking after the match, Fernandez pointed to specific adjustments made between sets, as well as the importance of simplifying decision-making on clay—an area she has targeted as part of her development during the European swing.

The 2021 US Open finalist identified the second set as the turning point, crediting a more internal focus and adherence to her team’s guidance. “I knew from the get-go it was going to be hard,” she said to Tennis Channel. “In the second set, my coach told me a couple of instructions, just to focus on myself.

“I was glad that I trusted myself enough and the team onto what they saw, just to keep things going, to start the machine again, to get motivated to go for my shot.”

The conditions in Madrid, shaped by altitude and faster clay, amplified the importance of early point construction. Fernandez acknowledged that traditional clay-court patience must be balanced with immediate readiness, particularly against an opponent capable of counterpunching effectively from defensive positions.

“It’s extremely important. The courts here are pretty fast, so it’s not like a regular clay court where you can start the point slow. Here, you’ve got to be ready from the get-go. First serves are important, be ready for that plus one. The returns on the second serve were definitely key for me to be the aggressor from the get-go.”

Her statistical profile reflects that shift. After struggling in the opening set, Fernandez won a higher percentage of return points in the latter stages, converting all five break opportunities. Jovic, meanwhile, generated eight break chances but converted only three, underlining the Canadian’s improved resilience under pressure.

Bernabéu visit and football roots shape perspective

Off court, Fernandez linked her performance to a broader sense of perspective gained from a recent visit to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid. The stadium, temporarily adapted to include a tennis court, provided a setting that resonated beyond the immediate tournament environment.

“It was such a beautiful experience. Walking onto the pitch to the court, I got goosebumps. I still have goosebumps talking about it. Being able to walk on court where there’s so many legends, the history has been made there—athletes who have ran, fell, bled, cried, won, celebrated.”

Fernandez, a self-described Manchester City supporter, acknowledged the contrast of stepping into a venue associated with a rival club. The visit also triggered memories of past Champions League encounters, reinforcing the emotional dimension of the experience.

“For myself, I just remember the heartbreak that I felt when Man City played against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League a couple of years back. And Real Madrid made that amazing comeback in the last minutes. I saw that game live and then walked onto that pitch and kind of relived that a little bit.”

Her connection to football predates her tennis career. Fernandez revealed that she initially pursued the sport before transitioning fully to tennis, a shift she later reflected on during a formative moment in Paris, where overlapping pathways in sport became apparent.

“I first started playing soccer way before tennis. Soccer was my favorite sport. I wanted to be a soccer player. I remember winning Roland-Garros juniors in 2019 and the next day walking in front of the Paris Saint-Germain Stadium, hearing Canadian chants. I thought if I had continued soccer, I would have been in that exact spot, just playing a different sport.”

Fernandez will face Ann Li in the Round of 16 after the American advanced due to the retirement of Iga Swiatek through illness in the deciding set of their third-round match.