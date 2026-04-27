Update: Flash flood warning issued for the Kansas City area until Monday morning

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At 5:49 a.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service released an updated flash flood warning in effect until 10 a.m. The warning is for Johnson, Wyandotte, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

“At 5:49 a.m., emergency management reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring,” says the NWS. “Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.”

Locations impacted by the warning include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam, Mission, Smithville and Kearney.

The NWS states, “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

This warning is in effect until 10 a.m.

Ways to stay safe during a flood according to the NWS

In case you reside within a flood-prone area or are currently camping in a low-lying zone, it is crucial to promptly seek higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Ensure your home is securely locked when vacating the premises. If time permits, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid entering basements or rooms with submerged electrical outlets or cords. Should you observe sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate immediately. Refrain from entering water that might carry an electric current and avoid walking through floodwaters. Remember, as little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. If trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

During heavy rain, flooding is possible, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Never drive through water on the road, even if it does not appear to be deep. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars, according to the NWS.

Rainy weather driving tips

Switch on headlights – Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

On the road – Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

Keep clear of puddles – Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

Give ample space to large vehicles – Trucks or buses can create a water spray that diminishes visibility.

Steer clear of flooded areas – When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle begins to slide uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

Vehicle speed – When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather. Water depth – The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning. Tire tread depth – Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

Ease off the accelerator – Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

Turn into the skid – Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

Make sure the tires reconnect with the road – During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

Brake gently as needed – Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

United Robots Kansas City

This story was originally published April 27, 2026 at 4:20 AM.