Libertadores betting odds, prediction, pick

A place in the Copa Libertadores final is at stake when Palmeiras hosts LDU Quito on Thursday night.

The home side will face a monumental task after losing 3-0 in Ecuador in the first leg of the semifinal last week.

La U blew away the Brazilian outfit with three first-half goals and the Ecuadorian side could have put the tie out of reach by scoring even more.

Watch Palmeiras vs. LDU Quito on Fanatiz

As it stands, Palmeiras will need at least three unanswered goals to have a chance to face Flamengo in the final on Nov. 29 in Lima, Peru.

Need a news break? Check out the all new PLAY hub with puzzles, games and more!

That will be a big ask of a Palmeiras side that enters this match on a three-game winless run, including a scoreless home draw against 10-man Cruzeiro on Sunday.

LDU Quito, meanwhile, had the weekend off and should enter Thursday’s game well rested.

If you are looking for betting advice for the matchup, we’ve got you covered. Here are the latest odds for the game, courtesy of OddsWire.

Palmeiras vs. LDU Quito game odds

Palmeiras vs. LDU Quito prediction, pick

Desperate for a win and backed by its home crowd, Palmeiras should be able to make this tie interesting. Ultimately, though, the away side’s stingy defense will just about hold on.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2, LDU Quito 0

Palmeiras vs. LDU Quito channel, start time, streaming