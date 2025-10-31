Libertadores betting odds, prediction, pick

A place in the Copa Libertadores final is at stake when Palmeiras hosts LDU Quito on Thursday night.
The home side will face a monumental task after losing 3-0 in Ecuador in the first leg of the semifinal last week.
La U blew away the Brazilian outfit with three first-half goals and the Ecuadorian side could have put the tie out of reach by scoring even more.
As it stands, Palmeiras will need at least three unanswered goals to have a chance to face Flamengo in the final on Nov. 29 in Lima, Peru.
That will be a big ask of a Palmeiras side that enters this match on a three-game winless run, including a scoreless home draw against 10-man Cruzeiro on Sunday.
LDU Quito, meanwhile, had the weekend off and should enter Thursday’s game well rested.
Palmeiras vs. LDU Quito game odds
Palmeiras vs. LDU Quito prediction, pick
Desperate for a win and backed by its home crowd, Palmeiras should be able to make this tie interesting. Ultimately, though, the away side’s stingy defense will just about hold on.
Prediction: Palmeiras 2, LDU Quito 0
Palmeiras vs. LDU Quito channel, start time, streaming
- When: Thursday, October 30
- Where: Allianz Parque (São Paulo, Brazi)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Channel/streaming: Fanatiz (Watch HERE), Fubo (Watch HERE)
