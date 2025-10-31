3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 10/30/25

Whether it’s moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It’s a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research’s daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let’s dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Any Time Goal (+110)

Despite this being a shorter number for an any time goal, it’s still worth considering due to David Pastrnak‘s fantastic matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo’s team defense has been poor this season, as they’re 32nd in Corsi against per 60 minutes (66.82), 28th in expected goals against per 60 (3.65), and 27th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (13.80).

Needless to say, the Boston Bruins are in a great spot to rack up some goals, and Pastrnak is the most likely candidate to cash in. He’s inside the league’s top 10 in shots on goal (41), averaging a team-high 3.4 shots on goal per game and 7.8 shot attempts per game.

Due to the plus matchup, our NHL projections are incredibly high on Pastrnak, projecting him for a slate-high 0.69 goals. That actually shakes out to closer to +100 implied odds to score, suggesting there’s still value in backing a goal at these short odds.

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

Over 6.5 Total Goals (-102)

This should be a high-scoring matchup between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes, as both teams are showing promising metrics offensively. New York ranks third in expected goals per 60 minutes (3.72) while the Hurricanes boast the second-best Corsi for per 60 (69.31) and seventh-most high-danger chances per 60 (13.16).

Carolina, in particular, could do some heavy lifting against a shaky Islanders defense. New York ranks last in both expected goals against per 60 (3.88) and high-danger chances allowed per 60 (15.41). The Islanders should still be able to do their share of damage, though, as the Hurricanes are 21st in expected goals against per 60 (3.33).

Both teams are expected to have their No. 2 goalies in net, as well, which ought to lower the chances of hot goaltending derailing this bet. Expect both teams to light the lamp multiple times, leading to seven or more goals.

New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks

Jack Hughes Any Time Goal (+125)

It’s the same old story for the San Jose Sharks, who have allowed a league-high 46 goals this season.

The Sharks are 29th in expected goals against per 60 (3.68), 28th in Corsi against per 60 (63.3), and 29th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (14.21). Neither of their goalies have helped the cause, either, with both already sitting in the negative in goals saved above expected.

Jack Hughes should eat in this matchup. Hughes is tied for the league lead in goals (9), ranking eighth overall in shots on goals per game (3.8) and sixth in shot attempts per game (7.9).

He’s gone on a bit of scoring binge of late, too, netting three goals in the last two games. This is a fantastic chance for him to keep that hot play going.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP or parlay on any NHL games taking place on October 29th through 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook’s NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.