Liga MX betting odds, prediction, pick

Feb. 20, 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET

Puebla welcomes Club América to Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday night for a Liga MX Clausura matchup.

Puebla comes in on a four-game winless run and is still searching for consistency after blowing a two-goal lead in a 3-2 home loss to Pumas last weekend.

The hosts have been defensively shaky in recent weeks, conceding in three of their last four league games. Still, Estadio Cuauhtémoc has been a tough place for Club América to visit, as the away side hasn’t won there since 2018.

Meanwhile, Club América arrives in poor form after a 1-0 defeat to Chivas on Sunday. André Jardine’s side has gone winless and scoreless in all three away Liga MX games this season, which makes this a tricky road trip despite the team’s overall quality.

Las Águilas lead the all-time head-to-head series with 24 wins to Puebla’s six in 45 meetings. They’ll look to Alejandro Zendejas to jumpstart an attack that has struggled badly on the road this season.

If you are looking for betting advice for the matchup, we’ve got you covered. Here are the latest odds for the game, courtesy of OddsWire.

Puebla vs. Club America game odds

Puebla vs. Club America prediction, pick

Both teams are in rough form, which makes this one hard to call. América’s road struggles and inability to score away from home give Puebla a real shot to get a result.

Prediction: Puebla 1, Club América 1

