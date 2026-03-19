Light rain tonight, but dry and mild to end the week | Latest Weather Forecast

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WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Light rain/freezing rain mix tonight

Milder weather by weeks end (70s?)

Not much precipitation after tonight

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Light rain is expected overnight, with some freezing rain mixing in at times. Other than lingering rain early Thursday morning, most of the day Thursday will be dry with highs warming up to around 50° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions dry up and warm up throughout the week with highs in the 60s Friday and then upper 60s Saturday. We cool back down to near normal temperatures with a chance of rain returning Sunday. It will also be breezy for this upcoming weekend.

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