Light rain tonight, but dry and mild to end the week | Latest Weather Forecast

By / March 19, 2026

A light rain/snow mix will move through Wisconsin Wednesday night and bring with it a little bit of ice. Timing and how much ice could accumulate here ​COPYRIGHT 2026 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.


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WHAT WE’RE TRACKING: 






  • Light rain/freezing rain mix tonight
  • Milder weather by weeks end (70s?)
  • Not much precipitation after tonight

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Light rain is expected overnight, with some freezing rain mixing in at times. Other than lingering rain early Thursday morning, most of the day Thursday will be dry with highs warming up to around 50° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.







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EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions dry up and warm up throughout the week with highs in the 60s Friday and then upper 60s Saturday. We cool back down to near normal temperatures with a chance of rain returning Sunday. It will also be breezy for this upcoming weekend. 







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​COPYRIGHT 2026 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Right Now

37°

Partly Cloudy

  • Humidity: 64%
  • Feels Like: 34°
  • Heat Index: 37°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 34°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:04:36 AM
  • Sunset: 07:08:03 PM
  • Dew Point: 27°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and freezing rain showers. Some snow may mix in.
Wind: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and freezing rain showers. Some snow may mix in.
Wind: S 5-10 MPH

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and milder with a slight chance of rain early.
Wind: E 5-10 MPH

Wed


40°/31°

Late night rain mixed with ice. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and freezing rain showers. Some snow may mix in.
Wind: S 5-10 MPH

Thu


51°/35°

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy and a little milder.
Wind: S 5-10 MPH

Fri


61°/36°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy.

Sat


67°/38°

Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Sun


45°/25°

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy and cool.

Mon


43°/28°

Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy and cool.

Tue


48°/35°

Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Wed


52°/39°

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Thu


53°/27°

Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 20s.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a slight chance of snow.

Fri


42°/24°

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy and cool.

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