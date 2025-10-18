Ligue 1 Soccer: Stream PSG vs. Strasbourg Live From Anywhere

When to watch PSG vs. Strasbourg

Friday, Oct. 17 at 2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT).

Where to watch

PSG vs. Strasbourg will air in the US on beIN Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain will look to extend its lead at the top of Ligue 1 on Friday to 4 points as it takes on a Strasbourg team aiming to keep pace with the hosts.

Below, we’ll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch this game live wherever you are in the world and how to use a VPN if they’re not available where you are.

The Parisians return to action after the international break at the top of Ligue 1 after seven matches. But they face this match with stars Bradley Barcola, João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé all considered doubtful to play due to injury.

They take on an entertaining Strasbourg team that could go top of the league with a win in Paris. Head coach Liam Rosenior is fast establishing himself as one of the game’s top young managers.

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Strasbourg on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Parc des Princes. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time, making it an 7:45 p.m. BST start in the UK, a 2:45 p.m. ET or 11:45 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 5:45 a.m. AEDT kickoff in Australia early on Saturday morning.

Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior is looking to improve upon last season’s seventh-place finish. Franco Arland/Getty Images

How to watch PSG vs. Strasbourg in the US without cable



Saturday’s game is live on beIN Sports, which holds the broadcast rights for Ligue 1 matches in the US.

There are several options for watching beIN, with a number of US cable and satellite TV providers offering the network as part of their channel lineups, including Dish Network, Optimum and Spectrum (the latter requiring a $7-a-month premium for the Sports View add-on).

If you’re a cord-cutter, there’s also a whole host of streaming platforms that carry beIN Sports.

Sarah Tew/CNET With an excellent channel selection, easy-to-use interface and best-in-class cloud DVR, the $83 per month YouTube TV is one of the best cable TV replacements. In order to watch beIN Sports on the platform you’ll need its Sports Plus add-on, which costs an additional $11 per month. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET BeIN is available on Sling TV as part of its Sports Extra add-on for either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Its Orange and Blue monthly packages start at $46 per month, and you can combine them for a monthly rate of $61 ($60 in some regions), with Sports Extra costing an extra $11 a month. The Orange option nets you one stream, while Blue gives you three. It’s not as comprehensive or as easy to navigate as YouTube, but with a bit of work, including adding an antenna or an AirTV 2 DVR, it’s an unbeatable value. We’ll also add that the service offers local channels such as ABC and CBS in some regions where the monthly rate is $45. It’s worth noting that Sling has recently introduced Day, Weekend and Week passes for Sling Orange, with prices starting from $5 for 24 hours’ worth of viewing. Read our Sling TV review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET There’s a lot to like about Fubo. In addition to beIN Sports, it offers a wide selection of channels, plus its sports focus makes it especially attractive to soccer fans, as well as NBA, NHL and MLB fans who live in an area served by one of Fubo’s RSNs. It starts at $85 a month. Read our Fubo review.

You can also get beIN content via beIN Sports Connect, the network’s standalone streaming platform. You can log in with your cable or streaming service credentials if your provider has beIN in the package. This allows you to stream live matches and other programming on various devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops and so on).

Make sure to check if beIN Sports is included in the specific package or plan you are considering, as it might be part of a sports bundle or require an additional subscription.

How to watch Ligue 1 from anywhere with a VPN



If you’re traveling abroad and want to keep up with the latest Ligue 1 action while away from home, a virtual private network can help enhance your privacy and security when streaming.

It encrypts your traffic and prevents your internet service provider from throttling your speeds and can also be helpful when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks while traveling, adding an extra layer of protection for your devices and logins.

VPNs are legal in many countries, including the US and Canada, and can be used for legitimate purposes such as improving online privacy and security.

However, some streaming services may have policies restricting VPN use to access region-specific content. If you’re considering a VPN for streaming, check the platform’s terms of service to ensure compliance. If you choose to use a VPN, follow the provider’s installation instructions, ensuring you’re connected securely and in compliance with applicable laws and service agreements.

Some streaming platforms may block access when a VPN is detected, so it’s crucial to verify whether your streaming subscription allows VPN usage.

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. Prices start at $3.49 a month on a two-year plan for the service's Basic tier. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream PSG vs. Strasbourg in Canada



As with the US, beIN Sports is where it’s at for fans of French soccer looking to watch this match in Canada, with the network holding the rights to broadcast Ligue 1 matches in the region this season.

beIN Sports is available on select Canadian cable and satellite providers, including Bell TV, Rogers and Shaw Direct, while cord-cutters can access beIN through the streaming service Fubo Canada.

Fubo Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Ligue 1 season, with exclusive streaming rights to every match on Sunday. Its Sports bundle currently costs CA$15 a month when you pay quarterly for the first three months, before it goes up to CA$28 a month thereafter.

Can I livestream PSG vs. Strasbourg in the UK?



French football fans have two options now for watching Ligue 1 games live this season.

For hard-core French football fans, dedicated streaming platform Ligue 1 Pass is offering every game live.

Select individual Ligue 1 matches will also be available to watch live via pay-per-view on Prime Video throughout the season, with today’s game in Paris selected by the broadcaster for PPV.

Ligue 1 Pass French football fans can now watch every Ligue 1 game live on subscription streaming service Ligue 1 Pass. The service is priced at £10 a month and can be accessed via the Ligue 1 Pass website. Dedicated apps for Apple and Android devices are set to become available for the service in the coming weeks.

James Martin/CNET You won’t need to be a Prime subscriber to access Amazon’s coverage, but there is a £2.49 fee to watch this game. If you like the look of what Amazon is offering, Prime Video standalone subscriptions start at £9 a month or £95 per year in the UK and includes access to Prime Video’s content library of shows such as Clarkson’s Farm, Heretic and more. The service is also included with a Prime membership.

Can I livestream PSG vs. Strasbourg in Australia?

No mainstream broadcaster currently owns the rights to show Ligue 1 football this season Down Under.

If you subscribe to an overseas streaming service that’s showing the game, such as Fubo, a VPN service will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage.

Quick tips for streaming Ligue 1 soccer using a VPN

