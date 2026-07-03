LIST: Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are plenty of events planned to celebrate the holiday.

Thursday, July 2

City of Bellevue Red, White, and Bellevue at the city’s entertainment district Time: 6 to 9 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Bellevue Vets

Village of Glendale Fireworks watch party at Lake Park Time: 9:30 p.m.



Friday, July 3

All American Birthday Bash at Sawyer Point 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove

City of Montgomery Montgomery Park, 10105 Montgomery Rd. Blue Ash Symphony Orchestra performs at 7:15 p.m. Concert is free. Get tickets.

Cincy Blast at Newport on the Levee 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Bringing live music, entertainment and family-friendly activities on both sides of the Ohio River.

Red, Rhythm & Boom Mason Municipal Campus in Mason Entertainment: Nationally-acclaimed bands Fitz & The Tantrums and Vertical Horizon 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks at the end



Saturday, July 4

Aurora: 4th of July Spectacular Fireworks 6 to 10 p.m.- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Red White & Blue Ash Where: Summit Park Headliners: Switchfoot, Fuel 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ault Park Fireworks

Edgewood: 4th of July Extravaganza

Franklin: Independence Day Parade Parade starts at 10 a.m. Festival starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks starts at 10 p.m.

Fort Mitchell: Independence Day Parade Parade starts at 12:30 p.m.

Fort Thomas: Independence Day Celebration 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tower Amphitheater on Cochran Avenue Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Hamilton: 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Where: 10 High Street, Hamilton, Ohio Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harrison: July 4th Celebration & Parade

Independence: Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks Where: Starts at Summit View Academy, moves south on Madison Pike, and ends at Simon Kenton High School. Fireworks to follow in the evening. Time: Parade starts at noon; Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Kings Island: Fourth of July Celebration July 3-5

Liberty Township: 4th of July Parade Where: Lakota East High School Time: 9 a.m.

Loveland: Independence Day Celebration

Middletown: Independence Day Parade and Festival

Montgomery: All American Independence Day Where: Parade will start along Cooper and Montgomery Time: 10 a.m.

Mt. Healthy: Where: Mt. Healthy Park Time: Fireworks at dark

New Richmond: Freedom Fest

Northside: Northside 4th of July Parade

Norwood: Hometown Fireworks Where: 2603 Harris Ave, Cincinnati, OH Time: 7 p.m.

Riverbend: Red, White and Boom concert & fireworks

Stricker’s Grove: Fourth of July Fireworks

West Chester Township: Kemba All American Bash fireworks Where: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting 8070 Tylersville Road Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Wyoming: 4th of July Celebration

Versailles: Fourth of July Fireworks Where: Versailles State Park Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks over the lake at 10 p.m.

Rising Sun: Stars & Stripes Celebration

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