LIST: Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in Tri-State

By / July 3, 2026

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are plenty of events planned to celebrate the holiday.

Thursday, July 2

  • City of Bellevue
    • Red, White, and Bellevue at the city’s entertainment district
    • Time: 6 to 9 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Bellevue Vets
  • Village of Glendale
    • Fireworks watch party at Lake Park
    • Time: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3

  • All American Birthday Bash at Sawyer Point
    • 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove
  • City of Montgomery
    • Montgomery Park, 10105 Montgomery Rd.
    • Blue Ash Symphony Orchestra performs at 7:15 p.m.
    • Concert is free. Get tickets.
  • Cincy Blast at Newport on the Levee
    • 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • Bringing live music, entertainment and family-friendly activities on both sides of the Ohio River.
  • Red, Rhythm & Boom
    • Mason Municipal Campus in Mason
    • Entertainment: Nationally-acclaimed bands Fitz & The Tantrums and Vertical Horizon
    • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks at the end

Saturday, July 4

  • Aurora: 4th of July Spectacular Fireworks
    • 6 to 10 p.m.- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Red White & Blue Ash
    • Where: Summit Park
    • Headliners: Switchfoot, Fuel
    • 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Ault Park Fireworks
  • Edgewood: 4th of July Extravaganza
  • Franklin: Independence Day Parade
    • Parade starts at 10 a.m.
    • Festival starts at 5 p.m.
    • Fireworks starts at 10 p.m.
  • Fort Mitchell: Independence Day Parade
    • Parade starts at 12:30 p.m.
  • Fort Thomas: Independence Day Celebration
    • 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tower Amphitheater on Cochran Avenue
    • Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
  • Hamilton: 4th of July Parade & Fireworks
    • Where: 10 High Street, Hamilton, Ohio
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Harrison: July 4th Celebration & Parade
  • Independence: Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks
    • Where: Starts at Summit View Academy, moves south on Madison Pike, and ends at Simon Kenton High School. Fireworks to follow in the evening.
    • Time: Parade starts at noon; Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
  • Kings Island: Fourth of July Celebration July 3-5
  • Liberty Township: 4th of July Parade
    • Where: Lakota East High School
    • Time: 9 a.m.
  • Loveland: Independence Day Celebration
  • Middletown: Independence Day Parade and Festival
  • Montgomery: All American Independence Day
    • Where: Parade will start along Cooper and Montgomery
    • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Mt. Healthy:
    • Where: Mt. Healthy Park
    • Time: Fireworks at dark
  • New Richmond: Freedom Fest
  • Northside: Northside 4th of July Parade
  • Norwood: Hometown Fireworks
    • Where: 2603 Harris Ave, Cincinnati, OH
    • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Riverbend: Red, White and Boom concert & fireworks
  • Stricker’s Grove: Fourth of July Fireworks
  • West Chester Township: Kemba All American Bash fireworks
    • Where: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting 8070 Tylersville Road
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
  • Wyoming: 4th of July Celebration
  • Versailles: Fourth of July Fireworks
    • Where: Versailles State Park
    • Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks over the lake at 10 p.m.
  • Rising Sun: Stars & Stripes Celebration

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