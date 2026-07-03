LIST: Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are plenty of events planned to celebrate the holiday.
Thursday, July 2
- City of Bellevue
- Red, White, and Bellevue at the city’s entertainment district
- Time: 6 to 9 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Bellevue Vets
- Village of Glendale
- Fireworks watch party at Lake Park
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 3
- All American Birthday Bash at Sawyer Point
- 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove
- City of Montgomery
- Montgomery Park, 10105 Montgomery Rd.
- Blue Ash Symphony Orchestra performs at 7:15 p.m.
- Concert is free. Get tickets.
- Cincy Blast at Newport on the Levee
- 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Bringing live music, entertainment and family-friendly activities on both sides of the Ohio River.
- Red, Rhythm & Boom
- Mason Municipal Campus in Mason
- Entertainment: Nationally-acclaimed bands Fitz & The Tantrums and Vertical Horizon
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks at the end
Saturday, July 4
- Aurora: 4th of July Spectacular Fireworks
- 6 to 10 p.m.- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Red White & Blue Ash
- Where: Summit Park
- Headliners: Switchfoot, Fuel
- 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Ault Park Fireworks
- Edgewood: 4th of July Extravaganza
- Franklin: Independence Day Parade
- Parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Festival starts at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks starts at 10 p.m.
- Fort Mitchell: Independence Day Parade
- Parade starts at 12:30 p.m.
- Fort Thomas: Independence Day Celebration
- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tower Amphitheater on Cochran Avenue
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- Hamilton: 4th of July Parade & Fireworks
- Where: 10 High Street, Hamilton, Ohio
- Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Harrison: July 4th Celebration & Parade
- Independence: Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks
- Where: Starts at Summit View Academy, moves south on Madison Pike, and ends at Simon Kenton High School. Fireworks to follow in the evening.
- Time: Parade starts at noon; Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
- Kings Island: Fourth of July Celebration July 3-5
- Liberty Township: 4th of July Parade
- Where: Lakota East High School
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Loveland: Independence Day Celebration
- Middletown: Independence Day Parade and Festival
- Montgomery: All American Independence Day
- Where: Parade will start along Cooper and Montgomery
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Mt. Healthy:
- Where: Mt. Healthy Park
- Time: Fireworks at dark
- New Richmond: Freedom Fest
- Northside: Northside 4th of July Parade
- Norwood: Hometown Fireworks
- Where: 2603 Harris Ave, Cincinnati, OH
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Riverbend: Red, White and Boom concert & fireworks
- Stricker’s Grove: Fourth of July Fireworks
- West Chester Township: Kemba All American Bash fireworks
- Where: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting 8070 Tylersville Road
- Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- Wyoming: 4th of July Celebration
- Versailles: Fourth of July Fireworks
- Where: Versailles State Park
- Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks over the lake at 10 p.m.
- Rising Sun: Stars & Stripes Celebration
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