Rockets predicted to make monster trade for $285M Finals MVP to form lethal duo with Kevin Durant originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

The Houston Rockets’ season ended last year against the Los Angeles Lakers in a series that could have gone either way. It was the first season with Kevin Durant, and the young players learned a lot from him.

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However, there were some underlying factors that stunted the team’s growth. The absences of Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet led to major leadership issues.

“Interviews with team sources and those with knowledge of the team’s operations reveal that the VanVleet injury, and the season-ending ankle injury to Steven Adams later on, impacted the team in ways that extended off the floor. Beyond the team’s glaring lack of playmaking, their absences created a massive leadership void that Durant and the team struggled to fill,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon wrote.

So far, the Rockets have signed Marcus Smart in free agency, which is another strong step in the right direction in terms of leadership.

“Free agent guard Marcus Smart has agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets, plus a player option for the second season, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania. Smart made the decision Wednesday morning, with his agents Jason Glushon and Josh Ketroser informing Rockets officials, according to Charania,” ESPN wrote.

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The Rockets could also be in a prime position to add a superstar alongside Durant. CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland believes Houston could trade for Jaylen Brown.

“I’m sticking with Houston as I did the last time we did this exercise. There’s a lot of smoke with Portland, but Houston is a team that needs to make a move to really upgrade their roster and Brown makes so much sense for what they need. The Rockets have the players and the draft assets to make a compelling offer, and even though it’s been fairly quiet around Houston this summer, the Rockets could make a sudden splash to enter the Western Conference arms race in a major way,” Kalland wrote.

Brown’s relationship with the Boston Celtics is not in a great spot after they nearly traded him to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He would be a strong fit alongside Durant and the current Rockets core.

Brown is currently on a max $285 million deal with the Celtics. The Rockets know their championship window is now, so they must be aggressive in their pursuit of contention. Adding Brown would give Houston another layer to its roster and significantly boost its chances of success.

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