Live Updates: High wind speeds increase Oklahoma wildfire danger

Wind gusts will increase early in the week, but Tuesday is the main concern when it comes to fire danger.

High temps and breezy conditions are shaping up for a beautiful afternoon on Monday, but those high winds are causing an increase in the risk for wildfires across Oklahoma.

Beaver County wildfire spreads toward Kansas

A wildfire in Beaver County pushed thick smoke across the Oklahoma Panhandle Tuesday, reducing visibility and prompting evacuations in Englewood, Kansas, just north of the state line. News 9 Storm Tracker Kyle Wilson reported from near active fire lines, describing near-zero visibility at times. Crews in Oklahoma and Kansas are working to contain the grassfire as dry, windy conditions continue to fuel its spread. Smoke from the Oklahoma Panhandle fire reduced visibility and forced evacuations in Englewood, Kansas. News 9 meteorologists warned humidity could drop below 15% in far western parts of the state, with sustained winds of 30 to 60 mph and gusts exceeding 60 mph in the Panhandle. Warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s — more typical of May than mid-February — combined with ongoing drought and dormant vegetation created conditions where even a small spark could quickly ignite a fast-moving grassfire





Firefighters respond to Beaver County grass fire

A grass fire sparked on Tuesday in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with firefighters responding to parts of Beaver and Harper counties to combat the flames. It is unknown if any evacuations in the area have been ordered.





Grass fire reported in Oklahoma City at NW Expressway and I-35

A small grass fire broke out near NW Expressway and I-35 on Tuesday, but was quickly extinguished by fire crews.





Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center activated; Red Flag Warning in effect

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated due to critical fire weather and high winds across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management says Oklahoma Forestry Services currently has fire suppression teams staged in Guymon and Woodward, with a third team scheduled to set up in Shawnee today. ODEM says the Emergency Operations Center is ready to assist cities, counties, and other agencies with resource requests.





Firefighters across Oklahoma prepare for possible wildfires, warning residents of fire threats

Local and state officials are preparing for a potentially intense wildfire week as drought, dry vegetation, and gusty winds increase fire risk across Oklahoma. Fire crews are strategically staged statewide, with rapid response seen as critical to containing fires before they spread. Fire officials across Oklahoma have staged crews statewide as drought, wind, and rising temperatures increase the wildfire threat heading into peak fire season. Authorities say rapid response and public vigilance are critical, urging residents to prevent sparks and call 911 immediately if they see smoke or flames. Officials say the peak wildfire season runs from February through April, and officials warn that many fires are preventable, often caused by careless human activity. The public is urged to stay vigilant and call 911 immediately if they see fire or smoke.





Wildfire reported in Logan County

A wildfire has been reported in Logan County, near South May Avenue and West Triplet Road. Authorities are monitoring the area to see if any homes are in the path of this fire. A large fire has been reported in southwest Logan County.





