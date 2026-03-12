Live updates: Iran war news, Strait of Hormuz in crosshairs of conflict as attacks on ships escalate

CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: ” }, “small”: { “uri”: ” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-timestamp-html=”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2026-03-11T22:57:43.542Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”trump-says-we-won-iran-war-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”trump-says-we-won-iran-war-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-breakpoints=”{” video-resource–media-extra-large=”” data-display-video-cover=”true” data-details=””>
Trump on Iran: We got to finish the job
US President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Kentucky today that “we won” the war with Iran, without offering any evidence, while he touted an international agreement to release stockpiled oil reserves.
Oil prices have climbed 38 cents in just the last week, and 64 cents in the last month, in reaction to the war and the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel through which 20% of the world’s oil normally passes, as well as retaliatory attacks by Iran on the oil facilities of its oil-rich neighbors.
Here’s are more updates from today:
Oman fire: Emergency crews are battling a fire at the fuel storage tanks of the Port of Salalah, according to the Oman News Agency. A social media video geolocated by CNN appeared to show an Iranian Shahed drone hitting a tank at the port.
Israel announces more strikes: Israel said it began a “large-scale wave of strikes” on Beirut’s suburbs after Hezbollah launched what the Israeli military said were “more than 100” rockets.
Cost over 6 days: The Pentagon told US lawmakers in a private briefing Tuesday that preliminary estimates suggest the war cost at least $11 billion in the first six days.
UN council condemns Iran attacks: The UN Security Council adopted a Bahrain-led resolution that demanded Iran immediately stop its attacks on Gulf countries.
US reduces Mideast evacuations: The US State Department announced it will scale down its charter flight options due to a lack of demand.
Warning in Iraq: The US Embassy in Baghdad warned that Iran and its armed proxies in Iraq may be planning attacks on “US-owned oil and energy infrastructure.”
Rare GOP criticism: Sen. Lisa Murkowski slammed Trump’s handling of the war, demanding public hearings and saying that mixed messaging from the administration is leading to confusion.
Iran dominates strait: Iran’s oil producers are loading more crude onto tankers in the Strait of Hormuz than before the war started while the rest of the world’s oil has been stuck on tankers in the Persian Gulf for more than a week.
CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg, Adam Cancryn, Max Saltman, Dana Karni, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Michael Rios, Zahra Ullah, Jennifer Hansler, Alison Main, Manu Raju, Jack Clifton and David Goldman contributed to this report.