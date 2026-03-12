Manny Machado Facing Backlash for Comments Amid World Baseball Classic

San Diego Padresthird basemanManny Machado has had a fantastic professional career in Major League Baseball. Through 14 years in the majors, Machado has a slash line of .279/.338/.486 with an OPS of .824. He has totaled 369 home runs, 1,144 RBIs and 113 stolen bases in 1,894 games.

Machado has a decorated array of accomplishments, making seven All-Star Game appearances, winning three Silver Slugger Awards, two Gold Gloves and one Platinum Glove during his impressive career.

This spring, the 33-year-old third baseman, who was born in Hialeah, Florida, is competing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic third baseman Manny Machado (3) against Nicaragua.© Jim Rassol-Imagn Images (© Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

Machado and the Dominican Republic have played two games in Pool D of the WBC, winning both, including a 12-1 mercy rule victory over the Netherlands on Sunday.

Through the two games, Machado has gone 3-for-6 at the plate with three walks and two runs scored. He has also flashed the leather, showing off his incredible defense on Friday against Nicaragua.

On Sunday, before the Dominican Republic’s game against the Netherlands began, Machado was seen in the dugout upset about the lack of media personnel asking questions pregame.

“Look around, no meetings here, barely any people. They don’t want to wake up early but they’ll roll up asking me questions later. Not a single person here. Don’t come sweating me later,” Machado said.

After this video was posted, Machado faced backlash from many fans online.

“What a jerk,” said one user.

“Mannys that guy you know or work with that’s always upset about SOMETHING. Sun could be shining outside, perfect weather, and he’s mad about something that happened two weeks ago,” wrote another.

“That attitude is why the padres will never win a ring,” chimed in one more.

Sunday’s matchup between the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands started at noon ET at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. This video and Machado’s comments came in the morning after he and the rest of the team took batting practice.

Dominican Republic third baseman Manny Machado (3) against the Netherlands.© Sam Navarro-Imagn Images (© Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

“He definitely thinks he’s way more important than he is,” continued the comments.

“Mannys always worried about everyone except himself,” said another user.

“Such a me guy,” wrote one more.

After winning their first two games in the WBC, Machado and the Dominican Republic will next take on Israel on Monday at noon ET in Miami. The game will be available to watch on FS1.

