Liverpool to play Wrexham at Yankee Stadium in July

Wrexham will play Liverpool in a preseason match at Yankee Stadium in July as the Welsh club continues to try and reach the U.S. market.

The team, which is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, will compete in a series with Leeds United, Sunderland, and the Merseyside club, with matches taking place in a number of American cities.

It is the third time Wrexham have embarked on a U.S. tour, having previously crossed the Atlantic in 2023 — when they beat Manchester United — and 2024 — when Chelsea needed a late equaliser to salvage a draw.

July’s fixture will be the first time the team has played at the home of the New York Yankees.

Wrexham are looking to achieve a fourth successive promotion. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“We are all looking forward to returning to the US as part of our pre-season preparations,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

“We have had terrific support on our last trips to the States, and we can’t wait to see our supporters out there again, while also playing against three quality opponents in matches that will play a key part in us getting ready for the 2026/27 campaign.”

Wrexham may even travel to the U.S. as a Premier League club, having enjoyed an excellent return to England’s second tier.

Parkinson’s side currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, a three-game winning streak having propelled them four points above Southampton, their nearest challengers for the final playoff spot.

– Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac to do live commentary on Wrexham match

– Championship promotion race: Frank Lampard’s Coventry, Wrexham – who’s going up to the Premier League?

– Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham ‘resilience’ as promotion push rolls on

Their last match against Liverpool came nearly 20 years ago, in a friendly at the Racecourse Ground in 2007.

The last competitive fixture the teams have contested was all the way back in 1978, when a hattrick from Kenny Dalglish helped Liverpool to a 3-1 win in the League Cup.

Wrexham’s first game of the tour will be played against Leeds at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on July 25.

The showpiece fixture comes four days later at Yankee Stadium, before the Welsh side round out their series on Aug. 2 with a game against Sunderland in Mac’s hometown at Subaru Park, the home of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Liverpool will play Sunderland at Nashville’s GEODIS Park on July 25, with their final game coming at Soldier Field in Chicago against Leeds on Aug. 2.