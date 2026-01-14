LSU transfer portal QB Colin Hurley commits to Michigan Football

The Wolverines landed another quarterback out of the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, as former LSU Tiger Colin Hurley has committed to Michigan.

Hurley is the second quarterback to transfer to Michigan this winter, joining former Colorado State passer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

He was originally a member of the 2025 class and was a five-star prospect (the No. 3 rated quarterback) in that cycle, but the 6-foot-1, 218-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida signed with LSU’s 2024 class after reclassifying. In fact, Hurley was only 16 years old when he arrived at LSU in Jan. 2024.

Hurley was listed as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranked No. 357 overall on the 247Sports composite. He had other offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and more.

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins scouted him coming out of high school and wrote this about him back in 2022:

A quarterback protege of sorts that has flashed some arm talent over the years on both Friday nights and on the camp circuit. Owns a stocky frame having measured roughly 6-foot, 210 pounds in April of 2022. Got varsity snaps as an eighth grader at a storied Jacksonville Trinity Christian program and ended up leading the school to a Florida 2A state title as a freshman. Pretty mechanically sound for a youngster as he has cultivated a quick release and found ways to generate plenty of velocity through his torso. Has operated primarily out of a single-back spread attack that likes to move him around and shown that he can extend plays as he goes through his first, second and third progressions. However, shouldn’t exactly be viewed as a true dual-threat talent as he isn’t one that’s going to beat too many defenders to the edge with his footspeed. Must keep progressing and learn how to cut down on the errant throws while improving the completion percentage, but has some tools to work with and has made it clear that he isn’t afraid to punch the timesheet and get better, which is certainly encouraging. Destined to take a redshirt year after reclassifying from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024 in November of 2022 as he’s on track to start college classes at just 16 years old. Biggest thing once he arrives at the school of his choice will likely be learning how to process at a high level and figuring out how to keep drives alive while under duress, especially if he’s dealing with all the twitched-up pass rushers that patrol the SEC week in and week out.

With Jadyn Davis, Davis Warren and Mikey Keene all entering the portal, it was important for Kyle Whittingham and company to get some quality backups behind Bryce Underwood. Fowler-Nicolosi is a more proven, experienced player, but Hurley possesses a higher ceiling that could provide some stiff competition in the quarterbacks room. Michigan fans couldn’t have asked for much more out of Whittingham at the position through the portal this offseason.

Hurley redshirted as a true freshman in 2024 and also did not play for the Tigers this past season, so he will have four years of eligibility left.

