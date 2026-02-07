Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – live | Premier League

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, Tyler Fletcher.
The cynics will tell you that Manchester United have just taken their first three innocent missteps into another cycle of caretaker-boom-then-bust … but didn’t they look genuinely good against the top two teams in the land? Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile languish in 14th spot with home fans revolting … but what a second-half comeback against Manchester City last week, a performance that followed their securing of fourth spot in the Champions League first phase!
“,”elementId”:”bea5051c-3771-4f1a-811f-8e2d1c7f6a47″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
All of which is all a long-winded way of saying: here are two teams nobody can quite get a handle on right now. United have won three on the bounce under Solskjær-du-jour Michael Carrick, and sucker-punched Spurs in the last minute at New White Hart Lane last November; Spurs are unbeaten in four and clean-swept United last season, ultimately in silverware-collecting style. So good luck predicting this meeting of two of the most entertainingly erratic, but always so goddamn glamorous, clubs in the world. Kick-off is at 12.30pm. It’s on!
So smoothly is Michael Carrick’s caretaker stint going, there’s just one change to Manchester United’s squad today. Tyler Fletcher, son of erstwhile United midfielder Darren, nudges out Scouse winger Shea Lacey. And while we’re on the subject of fresh talent on the periphery, here’s Richard Stant: “Great to see Lucá Williams-Barnett getting a spot on the bench. He’s going to be an amazing player … although as he’s at Tottenham he’ll spend most of his career on the treatment table.”
Michael Carrick speaks to TNT Sports. “Ben [Šeško] is going to be a big player here for a long time … everything about him is really encouraging … it was a huge moment for him last week … I’m sure he’ll have more of those … he’ll come on and make a difference again for us … [Tottenham] are a good team with some really good players … we’ve got to be aware of that … it’s not going to be perfect … if we do it with the right intent, and the supporters feel it, and we bounce off each other, we’ve got a good chance … we want to look good with and without the ball.”
Michael Carrick is in an if-it-ain’t-broke frame of mind. His Manchester United are unchanged from the 3-2 win over Fulham. Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu are all injured.
Spurs boss Thomas Frank makes three changes to his starting XI following the 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Pape Matar Sarr are in; Randal Kolo Muani, Radu Drăgușin and Yves Bissouma drop to the bench.
The teams
Manchester United: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.
Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, Tyler Fletcher.
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Joao Palhinha, Romero, van de Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Udogie, Odobert, Simons, Solanke.
Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Bissouma, Tel, Souza, Muani, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnet.
Referee: Michael Oliver.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Preamble
The cynics will tell you that Manchester United have just taken their first three innocent missteps into another cycle of caretaker-boom-then-bust … but didn’t they look genuinely good against the top two teams in the land? Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile languish in 14th spot with home fans revolting … but what a second-half comeback against Manchester City last week, a performance that followed their securing of fourth spot in the Champions League first phase!
All of which is all a long-winded way of saying: here are two teams nobody can quite get a handle on right now. United have won three on the bounce under Solskjær-du-jour Michael Carrick, and sucker-punched Spurs in the last minute at New White Hart Lane last November; Spurs are unbeaten in four and clean-swept United last season, ultimately in silverware-collecting style. So good luck predicting this meeting of two of the most entertainingly erratic, but always so goddamn glamorous, clubs in the world. Kick-off is at 12.30pm. It’s on!