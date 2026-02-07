Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – live | Premier League

By / February 7, 2026
Manchester United: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.
Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, Tyler Fletcher.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Joao Palhinha, Romero, van de Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Udogie, Odobert, Simons, Solanke.
Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Bissouma, Tel, Souza, Muani, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnet.

Referee: Michael Oliver.
n VAR: Paul Tierney.

The cynics will tell you that Manchester United have just taken their first three innocent missteps into another cycle of caretaker-boom-then-bust … but didn’t they look genuinely good against the top two teams in the land? Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile languish in 14th spot with home fans revolting … but what a second-half comeback against Manchester City last week, a performance that followed their securing of fourth spot in the Champions League first phase!

“,”elementId”:”bea5051c-3771-4f1a-811f-8e2d1c7f6a47″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

All of which is all a long-winded way of saying: here are two teams nobody can quite get a handle on right now. United have won three on the bounce under Solskjær-du-jour Michael Carrick, and sucker-punched Spurs in the last minute at New White Hart Lane last November; Spurs are unbeaten in four and clean-swept United last season, ultimately in silverware-collecting style. So good luck predicting this meeting of two of the most entertainingly erratic, but always so goddamn glamorous, clubs in the world. Kick-off is at 12.30pm. It’s on!

So smoothly is Michael Carrick’s caretaker stint going, there’s just one change to Manchester United’s squad today. Tyler Fletcher, son of erstwhile United midfielder Darren, nudges out Scouse winger Shea Lacey. And while we’re on the subject of fresh talent on the periphery, here’s Richard Stant: “Great to see Lucá Williams-Barnett getting a spot on the bench. He’s going to be an amazing player … although as he’s at Tottenham he’ll spend most of his career on the treatment table.”

