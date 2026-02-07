Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – live | Premier League

“,”elementId”:”9fb764b9-35c0-4018-930b-fd6958ec15ab”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Joao Palhinha, Romero, van de Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Udogie, Odobert, Simons, Solanke.

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Bissouma, Tel, Souza, Muani, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnet.

Referee: Michael Oliver.

n VAR: Paul Tierney.

The cynics will tell you that Manchester United have just taken their first three innocent missteps into another cycle of caretaker-boom-then-bust … but didn’t they look genuinely good against the top two teams in the land? Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile languish in 14th spot with home fans revolting … but what a second-half comeback against Manchester City last week, a performance that followed their securing of fourth spot in the Champions League first phase!

“,”elementId”:”bea5051c-3771-4f1a-811f-8e2d1c7f6a47″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

All of which is all a long-winded way of saying: here are two teams nobody can quite get a handle on right now. United have won three on the bounce under Solskjær-du-jour Michael Carrick, and sucker-punched Spurs in the last minute at New White Hart Lane last November; Spurs are unbeaten in four and clean-swept United last season, ultimately in silverware-collecting style. So good luck predicting this meeting of two of the most entertainingly erratic, but always so goddamn glamorous, clubs in the world. Kick-off is at 12.30pm. It’s on!

