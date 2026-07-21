Marcello Hernández’s Kevin Hart Impression Leaves Sheinelle and Al Speechless

Hernández plus Hart equals hilarity.

Marcello Hernández and Kevin Hart, who star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “72 Hours,” stopped by TODAY July 20 for an interview that went off the rails when the “Saturday Night Live” star did an impression of the veteran comedian.

Things were already a bit goofy when Sheinelle Jones asked Hernández what it was like working with Hart.

“Do you want to see it? Should I show you?” he replied. “This is what it’s like to work with Kevin Hart.”

Hernández then launched into an impression of Hart on set, telling Sheinelle to pretend to be him asking Hart for advice.

“I’m sorry,” Hernández, fully in character as Hart, said, cutting her off while acting like he was on a phone call.

“They gotta bring the money up!” he said. “Money’s gotta be up if you want me to do that. Listen, I’m good. I’m good, but it’s gonna cost ya! I’m good. I know what I’m doing. Yeah, I’ll be there … for a price!”

Sheinelle and Hart doubled over in laughter, while the TODAY crew could be heard cackling in the background.

“Add a zero!” Hernández said.

“This is ridiculous,” Hart said in response to the impression.

“No, it’s not,” Hernández fired back, while pointing out that Hart had AirPods behind him.

He joked Hart had the earbuds “just in case a CEO calls and is like, ‘We want Kevin to be the face of Froot Loops.’”

Sheinelle continued to howl, while the camera cut away to Al Roker, who was also doubling over in laughter.

Hernández finally broke character and gushed about Hart.

“I’m grateful to work with Kevin,” he said. “He’s a nice guy.”

Hart returned the kind words.

“I got to witness this in real time. But he is exactly what you would think that he is,” he said, adding that his co-star did “an amazing job” hosting the 2026 ESPY Awards.

Hernández wasn’t quite finished poking fun at Hart, teasing him about his shirt.

“Kevin is waking up in the morning going, ‘Which shirt should I wear? Should I wear a normal shirt, like a human being, or should I put on this weird rust-silver combo? Looks like I’m golfing, but also I’m the maître d’ at a steakhouse,’” he joked.

“Why don’t you ever wear socks? How about we talk about that?” Hart fired back.

“Because I’m Dominican,” Hernández said.

The whole interaction was just too much for Sheinelle.

“I can’t, I can’t,” she said as the interview drew to a close. “I don’t even need to say anything else.”

She then tossed to Al for the weather.

“Add another zero to the temperature,” Al joked, drawing laughs.