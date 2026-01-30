Margot Robbie Wears Necklace That Belonged to Elizabeth Taylor

NEED TO KNOW Margot Robbie wore the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace that once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor for the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights

The actress teamed the necklace with a form-fitting Schiaparelli gown

Robbie said she and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, try to be “intentional” with what she’s wearing

Margot Robbie dipped into the archives for her latest red carpet look.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights on Wednesday, Jan. 28, the actress, 35, wowed in a form-fitting Schiaparelli gown featuring a nude lace bodice that faded into a dramatic, black-and-red train that resembled the petals of a flower.

She accessorized the dramatic look with the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive and Estate, the estate confirmed. Taylor’s husband at the time, Richard Burton, presented the jewel to the film star in 1972 for her 40th birthday. (See Taylor in it here.)

In a red carpet interview, Robbie said she and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, try to be “intentional” with what she’s wearing.

“This necklace and the diamond itself has a pretty incredible history and feels like a very romantic history, so it felt appropriate to match with our Schiaparelli gown,” she shared.

Robbie completed the look with custom 38-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings consisting of vintage old-cut stones set in blackened bronze and gold. She also wore a ring from Fred Leighton.

Margot Robbie.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty



Per a press release from Taylor’s estate, “The pendant’s surface bears an inscription in Parsee that reads, ‘Love is Everlasting,’ along with the name of Nur Jahan, the first woman to receive the jewel as a gift from her husband, Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahangir. The diamond was then passed down to their son, Shah Jahan, who gifted it to his most adored wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Four years later, when she died, the emperor commissioned the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum as a tribute to her. The monument inspired the naming of the diamond, which found its way to Elizabeth and Richard.”

Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Catherine and Heathcliff in the forthcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel.

Ahead of the film’s release, the costars spoke to Vogue Australia and reflected on a collection of meaningful behind-the-scenes moments. Robbie and Elordi play childhood friends Catherine and Heathcliff, respectively, whose differing social statuses stand in the way of the love they eventually realize they feel for each other.

Robbie recalled a grand gesture Elordi planned for her on Valentine’s Day, one which made her think her costar would be “probably a very good boyfriend.”

“We were shooting on Valentine’s Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses,” Robbie said.

Margot Robbie.

Olivia Wong/WireImage



In addition to the piles of roses, Elordi gave Robbie a note written from the perspective of his character and a “little tombstone thing,” both symbolic of the film they were creating together.

Elordi noted that Robbie didn’t do anything special for him for the holiday, but his feelings weren’t hurt — “I felt like I beat you,” Elordi said.

“You definitely beat me. Yours was so epic,” Robbie replied. “I remember thinking on Valentine’s Day, oh he’s probably a very good boyfriend, ’cause there’s a lot of thoughtfulness in this. You did a lot of very thoughtful things.”