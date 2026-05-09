NBA betting tips, DFS picks for Friday: Big opportunity for Wembanyama in Game 3

ESPN’s basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you lock in daily fantasy and betting decisions for that night’s games. Here you’ll find our top insights for the slate, including players to target for your daily fantasy rosters, along with game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Friday

The conference semifinals go on the road today as the first two Game 3s take place. The New York Knicks travel to Philadelphia leading the 76ers 2-0. Game 2 was much more competitive than Game 1, even though the 76ers didn’t have star big man Joel Embiid (knee, hip). He is questionable to return tonight.

The Knicks, meanwhile, had two starters suffer injuries in Game 2 and both OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Josh Hart (thumb) are listed as questionable for Friday.

Editor’s Picks

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Out West, the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves enter Game 3 in Minnesota with the series tied at one game each. The Timberwolves won Game 1 with a mix of physical defense and timely shooting, including the surprise return of Anthony Edwards (knee). But the Spurs struck back in Game 2, playing with energy and force, blowing the Timberwolves out of the building.

A big question going into Game 3 is how much the Timberwolves can expect from Edwards. He came off the bench and played about 25 minutes in each of Games 1 and 2. He was clearly not himself, but his shooting and presence on the floor was still beneficial. Will he be able to ramp up his efforts moving forward?

As always, let’s dig deeper into the storylines and identify some betting angles and DFS plays of interest for tonight’s slate.

Dre’s Bets for Friday

Karl-Anthony Towns over 5.5 assists (+112)

In the five games since Knicks head coach Mike Brown started running “Draymond Green”-type sets with Towns as the point center, Towns has averaged 7.8 APG with at least six assists in each game. And he’s still getting plus money to reach that six assist threshold in Game 3.

Joel Embiid over 25.5 points (-123)

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Embiid is questionable to play, but with the 76ers down 2-0 it would seem he would go if at all possible. And when he’s on the court, Embiid puts up points. In his first game back from injury against Boston, Embiid dropped 26 points in 34 minutes. In the four games he played in that series, he averaged 28.0 PPG. He struggled in Game 1 against the Knicks, but if he is out there tonight I expect him to be closer to his typical level.

Spurs -4.5 vs. Timberwolves (-105)

In Game 1, Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox combined to shoot 0-for-12 from 3-point range and Edwards gave the Timberwolves a surprise boost by playing and hitting timely shots down the stretch, and the Wolves still won by only two points when the Spurs’ buzzer beater bounced off the rim. I

n Game 2, the Spurs ratcheted their intensity way up and it was a dominant win. I think the Spurs found their level and I’m still not sure we can expect much more from Edwards as he fights through his injury. On top of that, I doubt that Wemby and Fox will have another offensive game as poor as Game 1. So I pick the Spurs to cover, here.

Top Daily Fantasy Values of the Day

$8,100+ Salaries

Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs ($11,000)

Wembanyama found his level on offense in Game 2, but the blowout nature of the game kept his stats in check. With this game in Minnesota, it should be more competitive and Wemby would have the opportunity to put a big number on the board.

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, New York Knicks ($8,800)

Towns dropped 20 points, 10 boards and 7 assists on Tuesday despite being in foul trouble for a good chunk of the game. He is a numbers monster in his current role.

$6,100-$8,000 Salaries

Stephon Castle, SG, San Antonio Spurs ($6,800)

Castle has been consistent for the Spurs, notching at least 31 fantasy points in 13 of his past 14 games with a high-mark of 59 fantasy points in that span.

$3,500-$6,000 Salaries

Dylan Harper, PG, San Antonio Spurs ($4,800)

Harper has been playing near-starter minutes and recording starter-level production for the Spurs of late. In his past five games, he is averaging more than 29 FPPG.

Mikal Bridges, SF, New York Knicks ($5,400)

Bridges has bounced back after a very slow start to the playoffs with three straight strong games. And with both OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Josh Hart (thumb) questionable, Bridges could be called upon to do more on Friday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks +1.5 (-108) | 76ers -1.5 (-112)

Money line: Knicks -102 | 76ers -118

Total: 214.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.8, straight up 65%, 214.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD – Thumb); Mitchell Robinson, (GTD – Illness); OG Anunoby, (GTD – Hamstring)

76ers: None reported

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs -4.5 (-112) | Timberwolves +4.5 (-108)

Money line: Spurs -198 | Timberwolves +164

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 4.1, straight up 63%, 219.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: David Jones Garcia, (OFS – Ankle)

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, (OFS – Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD – Knee); Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD – Heel)