Marvel Rivals Version 20251023 Patch Notes _Marvel Rivals

Greetings, Rivals!

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming patch drops on October 23rd, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)! This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required! Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Here’s what’s coming in this patch:

All-New PvE Mode: Marvel Zombies

Zombie apocalypse in Marvel Rivals!!! Are you ready to assemble and kick some undead butt?

Mode Period: October 23rd, 2025, 09:00:00 to November 14th, 2025, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Due to performance limitations, the PS4 platform will not support this gameplay mode.

New Event: Voyage to Astonish

Complete voyage missions to receive the Blade – Blade Knight costume for FREE! The event also contains exclusive rewards, including Peni Parker – Floral Frights Costume!

Event Period: October 23rd, 2025, 09:00:00 to November 14th, 2025, 09:00:00 (UTC)

New In Store

1. Jeff the Land Shark – Jeff O’Lantern Bundle

2. Namor – Phantom Tide Bundle

3. Jeff O’Lantern Ultimate Ability VFX

Available from: October 24th, 2025, 02:00:00 to November 21st, 2025, 02:00:00 (UTC)

Free Emote

Pumpkin Curse Emote for All Heroes

Available from: October 24th, 2025, 02:00:00 to November 1st, 2025, 00:00:00 (UTC)

Twitch Drops

As the Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals ramp up in intensity, we’re launching special Twitch Drops! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

Get ready to grab an exciting array of goodies: Loki tournament commemorative costume, emote, nameplate, mood, and emoji.

Drops Start: October 27th, 2025, 16:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes

All Platforms

1. Fixed an issue where Hulk’s proficiency interface displayed incorrect keybindings.

Heroes

1. Hulk’s Radioactive Lockdown Control: Fixed a glitch where terrain KOs from Radioactive Lockdown were failing to register. Now, when he smashes, every victory counts. Hulk Smash those stats into shape!

2. Captain America’s Connection Conundrum: Resolved an issue where Cap’s Fearless Leap could get funky in low-network situations. Now, no matter the lag, he’ll always leap into action like a true Avenger!

3. Blade’s Bloodline Boost: Fixed a bug where Blade’s attack speed bonus stacks from his Bloodline Awakening were sticking around longer than expected after the state ended. Now he’ll slice and dice, but only when he means to, no extended party invites!

4. Scarlet Witch’s Stuck Spell: Addressed a problem where Scarlet Witch occasionally couldn’t move after unleashing her Ultimate Ability in Free Fight mode. Now, she can unleash her hexes and keep the chaos flowing. No more standing still when it’s time to thrill!

5. Adam Warlock’s Cosmic Conundrum: Fixed an issue where using Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability in confined spaces could accidentally teleport revived teammates back to the spawn room. Now, they’ll always return to the fight right on cue. No more unexpected detours to the Quantum Realm!

6. Daredevil’s Dual Dilemma: Resolved a bug where using both “Devil’s Latch” and “Objection!” in quick succession could lead to unexpected performance issues. Now, he’ll keep his moves sharp and his senses keen. No more double trouble for the Man Without Fear!

Console

1. Fixed a bug that caused players to exit matches when checking Career from the “Avoid as Teammate” list during gameplay.

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises and updates on the horizon. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!

