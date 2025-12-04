Marvel Rivals Version 20251204 Patch Notes _Marvel Rivals

Greetings, Rivals!

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming patch drops on December 4th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC) ! This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required! Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Here’s what’s coming in this patch:

Marvel Rivals Anniversary Celebration – Rivals’ Day 2025

Phase 2 of the festivities kicks off on December 4th at 09:00:00 (UTC). Don’t miss out!

Event 1 – Van Dyne’s: Grand Opening

Limited Feature: Psylocke – Daring Daifuku Costume & Psylocke – Daring Daifuku Emoji!

Grand Opening Deal: You could get it all for just 100 Units; or, if you’re really unlucky, it will still cost no more than 2,400 Units (was 2,500).

Sale Period: December 4th, 2025, 09:00:00 to December 18th, 2025, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Event 2 – Rivals’ Day Times Square Countdown!

Join the countdown to midnight on December 6th, 2025 (UTC) and celebrate with a spectacular fireworks display. Also earn 200 Units and the epic title Rivals’ Day 2025.

Note: Entering Times Square within 72 hours after the countdown ends will also allow you to claim these rewards.

Event 3 – Your Marvel Rivals Year in Review!

Relive your epic journey over the past year with your exclusive Rivals Rewind report.

Available starting 00:00 on December 6th, 2025 (UTC) . Share your report to receive 200 Units!

Marvel Zombies

We’ve seen many rivals still challenging the Queen of the Dead day and night! Due to the mode’s popularity, Marvel Zombies will now end on January 16th, 2026 at 09:00:00 (UTC) . Keep the fight going, heroes!

New In Store

1. Luna Snow – Cherry Delight Bundle

2. Psylocke – Daring Daifuku Custom Colors and Ultimate Ability VFX

Limited Time: December 5th, 2025, at 02:00:00 to January 2nd, 2026, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

1. Luna Snow – Cherry Delight Emoji Combo Bundle

Available From: December 5th, 2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes and Optimizations

1. Anniversary Event – Rivals Assemble: We’ve made a few tweaks to help you rally your crew and complete the event more smoothly:

– You can now open the Rivals Assemble event interface directly from Times Square.

– Added a Quick Copy Friend UID option in the friend list’s menu, making it faster than ever to connect, coordinate, and collect rewards!

Fixes

Heroes

1. Portal Perplexity Problem: On rare occasions, some heroes firing at certain special angles when near portals could cause the attacks to mysteriously deal no damage. We’ve patched the loophole, no more phantom bullets slipping into the multiverse void!

2. Doctor Strange’s Sideways Shield: In rare cases, the Sorcerer Supreme’s Shield of the Seraphim decided to face the wrong direction, as if defending the wrong dimension entirely. We’ve restored its mystical bearings, now it guards exactly where the Master of the Mystic Arts intends.

3. Adam Warlock’s Replay Riddle: During a respawn at Rocket Raccoon’s B.R.B., if the beacon was destroyed mid-process, Adam sometimes found himself watching his own Past Lives KO replay… again. We’ve fixed the cosmic glitch, no more déjà vu from the edge of eternity.

4. Angela’s Standstill Stumble: Under unstable network conditions, Assassin’s Charge could leave her frozen in place, as if mid-battle meditation. We’ve unleashed her stride, the Asgardian huntress now sweeps across the battlefield without missing a beat, no matter the connection.

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises and updates on the horizon. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!

