India Love Made $2 Million on OnlyFans Before Quitting After Strangers Sent Her Content to Her Family

India Love is finally speaking out about leaving OnlyFans. Indeed, during a recent livestream with boxer Ryan Garcia, the influencer casually conceded that she “probably” earned about $2 million on the platform.

Yes, two million. And she walked away anyway. Why? Because people got weird. And not just regular internet, it’s strange. Family invasion, boundary crossing, send this to your nephews, weird.

The Leaks That Crossed The Line

Not just regular internet users, but also family members and others who invaded her boundaries, sending her private content, began to leak into the DMs of people who were never supposed to see it, including underage family members, Love said. “They would DM my nephews pictures and sh*t, and I had to make that change,” she informed Garcia, establishing the point painfully clearly: It wasn’t about embarrassment or shame. It was safety, it was privacy, it was all clear from the start, respect. When Garcia inquired why anyone would do something like that, Love did not pull any punches. “People are weird.”

She added: “It be the people that’s like living a terrible life that do weird shit like that. But that’s what made me stop for real was them sending it to my family. I’m like, yeah, nah, it was over with. My little brother was fighting at school. It was just too much shit like that.”

Get millions and still have to keep your little brother out of schoolyard fights over leaked adult content. That is how messy it got.

India Love Is Single Despite All That DDG

Speculation. Somewhere between the trauma dump and the tea spill, Garcia changed tack to ask the question half the internet had been asking. Is India Love in a relationship? “No, no boyfriend. I think that’s how it should be,” she insisted, firmly. When Garcia went after it, saying she had been dating DDG, Love rejected that as well. “No, I mean, we were like good friends. We were never in a relationship.”

Naturally, fans weren’t imagining the chemistry. Throughout the summer, India Love and DDG fed the rumor mill, from livestreaming together in Italy to giving viewers flirtatious banter that felt remarkably like situationships back then.

Things got even hotter in August, when Love unexpectedly debuted on DDG’s chaotic online dating show, Are You My Ball?, eliminating women who, in her mind, obviously didn’t measure up to her.

