Match preview: Home opener will see Tata Martino reunite with 17s as 5-Stripes take on Real Salt Lake

Anticipation built up over the course of an offseason, and two away matches to start the season, will finally be delivered upon. Atlanta United will play at home for the first time in the 2026 season. For one 5-Stripe, Saturday night will be a particularly special reunion with the 17s.
Head coach Tata Martino will take the touchline as the gaffer of Atlanta United for the first time since 2018. His squad is set to take on Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 7.
Tata and the team’s return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Much like last season’s Home Opener, when Miguel Almirón made his reintroduction in Red and Black with the 17s, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be waiting to welcome an old friend home — on their side of the benches. Martino knows the power of the home supporters at MBS, from both his time with the 5-Stripes and as a visiting coach with Inter Miami.
Though he’s likely thinking about what the Home Opener match will look like for him individually, El Profe acknowledged the moment is much bigger than him
“For the us, for the fans, for the club, it’s a game of great importance,” Martino said in Spanish after training Thursday.
Tata and his coaching staff are putting in the work this week to sharpen the squad and lead them to 3 points in the manager’s return match. After two straight losses to begin the season, a home fixture is just the reset the 5-Stripes need.
For a few players, it will be their very first time playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Elías Báez, who joined in the offseason, said the squad can’t stop talking about it.
“We have to try to come out with a positive mindset, that at home [the opponent] doesn’t come anywhere near us,” Báez said after training Tuesday.
The unending energy of the 17s, rowdy and proud for the first time in 2026, will be a huge spring to jump off of. As many of the players have discussed this week, physical and technical strength will only get them so far.
“We know we are good quality players, but we need mental strength,” Saba Lobjanidze said after training Tuesday. “… We know the way to coming back, and we have to win the game. This is the good thing. We have a home game, and it’s a perfect opportunity.”
But the supporters won’t win the 3 points by themselves. Nor will Martino. The players understand their role in executing the gameplan. Their sentiment has been the same even through the early struggles: the tactical and footballing identity they’re installing makes sense to them.
“I feel that the players feel they trust what we are doing,” Enea Mihaj said after training Thursday. “… We have four games at home now, so we want to give everything to get as many points and victories we can to bring back the positive energy and positive mindset.”
New pieces and tactical wrinkles
It’s looking more and more like Martino will have another option in the midfield. Matías Galarza joined the club this week on a loan deal from River Plate in Argentina, slotting into the midfield group and providing the coaching staff another choice for Saturday’s starting XI.
“He can do a number of different things that we think is going to help the team,” Martino said “… He’s competing with any of those three midfielders … but really there’s permanent competition in the midfield.”
Galarza could be a key to that possession. Martino has spoken often about his desire for the 5-Stripes to be dominant in possession this season, and Real Salt Lake presents a playstyle that will necessitate that even more. A young squad, RSL likes to get out and run in transition.
“Everything comes from maintaining control of the ball,” Martino said. “Real Salt Lake is a direct team, they have good transitions. If we control the middle of the field and keep the ball, we avoid those transition moments.”
The defense will certainly be relied upon when the 5-Stripes do lose possession. Then, it’s down to defenders to win their individual matchups.
“[It’s] about distance, smart decisions, not losing the ball and trying to make smart tactical fouls for to [prevent] the transition,” Mihaj said. “We cannot every time kill the transition with a foul, sometimes they overpass us, and in this moment as the defender, we need to work hard in one against one situations.”
The 5-Stripes will need to leave it all out on the pitch. A slow start has the squad in prove-it mode.
“They are the best fans in MLS for me,” Lobjanidze said, “and they deserve more from us.”
It may be early doors, but a result would be a massive boost at the beginning of that four-match run at home.
“From my experience in football until now, [there’s] only one thing you can do to make the crowd [get loud]: when they see a player fight,” Mihaj said. “It really is not about dribbling or shooting, but when [they] see that you fight for every ball, you sacrifice yourself for the team. In this moment, the crowd they come next to you and they become the 12th player.”