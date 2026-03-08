Match preview: Home opener will see Tata Martino reunite with 17s as 5-Stripes take on Real Salt Lake

“For the us, for the fans, for the club, it’s a game of great importance,” Martino said in Spanish after training Thursday.​

Though he’s likely thinking about what the Home Opener match will look like for him individually, El Profe acknowledged the moment is much bigger than him

Much like last season’s Home Opener, when Miguel Almirón made his reintroduction in Red and Black with the 17s, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be waiting to welcome an old friend home — on their side of the benches. Martino knows the power of the home supporters at MBS, from both his time with the 5-Stripes and as a visiting coach with Inter Miami.

Head coach Tata Martino will take the touchline as the gaffer of Atlanta United for the first time since 2018. His squad is set to take on Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 7.

Anticipation built up over the course of an offseason, and two away matches to start the season, will finally be delivered upon. Atlanta United will play at home for the first time in the 2026 season. For one 5-Stripe, Saturday night will be a particularly special reunion with the 17s.

Tata and his coaching staff are putting in the work this week to sharpen the squad and lead them to 3 points in the manager’s return match. After two straight losses to begin the season, a home fixture is just the reset the 5-Stripes need.

For a few players, it will be their very first time playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Elías Báez, who joined in the offseason, said the squad can’t stop talking about it.

“We have to try to come out with a positive mindset, that at home [the opponent] doesn’t come anywhere near us,” Báez said after training Tuesday.

The unending energy of the 17s, rowdy and proud for the first time in 2026, will be a huge spring to jump off of. As many of the players have discussed this week, physical and technical strength will only get them so far.