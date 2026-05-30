Match Preview: Kansas City Current Gears Up for First Meeting with Boston Legacy FC

KANSAS CITY (May 29, 2026) – The Kansas City Current (6-0-5, 18 pts., 6th place) returns to CPKC Stadium on Saturday, May 30, for the final regular season match before the summer break. The Current will host NWSL expansion side Boston Legacy FC (2-6-3, 9 pts., 14th place) for the first-ever meeting between the clubs. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. CT and limited tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The match will broadcast on ION with JP Dellacamera and McCall Zerboni on the call as well as on the World Feed with Joe Malfa and Celia Jimenez. Fans in Kansas City can watch a simulcast of the match on The Spot – Kansas City 38 with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, starting at noon CT. Fans can also listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge with Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko, and the game will be available on the KC Current App in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Saturday’s match is the club’s annual Pride Day, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Pride-themed cooling towel courtesy of the Current and Blue KC. Fans will also be able to access exclusive Pride-themed merchandise at the KC Current Team Store.

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current vs. Boston Legacy FC

Where: CPKC Stadium – Kansas City, Mo.

When: Saturday, May 30

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. CT

TV: ION, World Feed, The Spot – Kansas City 38

Radio: 90.9 The Bridge

Pregame Show: The Spot – Kansas City 38

TEN THINGS TO KNOW

1. Kansas City is unbeaten in its last seven matches against NWSL newcomers, including winning all four meetings with Bay FC and the Utah Royals in 2024, and has never lost a home match against a league newcomer.

2. The Current is coming off a 3-1 win over top-of-the-table Portland Thorns on May 24. Goal scorers included midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta (first of the year), forward Temwa Chawinga (sixth of the year) and forward Haley Hopkins (second of the year).

3. On May 24, the Current became the first team in NWSL history to win nine consecutive regular season home games.

4. Kansas City extended its regular season home unbeaten streak to 22 straight games on May 24, which tied the NWSL record first set by Seattle in 2014-15. Fourteen of the Current’s 19 wins in their home unbeaten run (19-0-3) have been by a margin of two or more goals.

5. Since both players entered the NWSL in 2024, no active player has recorded more regular season assists than midfielder Croix Bethune (15) or scored more regular season goals than Chawinga (41). Defender Izzy Rodriguez (8) has provided the most regular season assists since the start of the 2025 season.

6. Chawinga has been involved in at least one goal in 23 of her 28 regular season matches at CPKC Stadium (25 goals, 6 assists), and she has scored at least once in 20 of those 28 regular season home games.

7. Entering Week 10, Chawinga ranks third on the Golden Boot leaderboard with six goals and two assists. All six of her goals have come in a four-match span.

8. Lorena became the 14th goalkeeper in NWSL history to earn 25 regular season wins for one club in the club’s last game on May 24. Earlier this month, she became the 14th goalkeeper in league history to reach 15 regular season shutouts with one team.

9. Forward Michelle Cooper is 27 minutes away from reaching 5,000 regular season career minutes, all for Kansas City. She will become the sixth player in club history to hit that milestone.

10. Several Current players will be in action during the upcoming FIFA international window. Bethune, Cooper and forward/midfielder Ally Sentnor will play with the U.S. Women’s National Team when it faces Lorena and Brazil for two high-profile friendlies. Forward Kyra Carusa will be with Ireland for two group stage matches to conclude its World Cup European qualifying campaign, and midfielder Rocky Rodríguez will play with Costa Rica for a pair of friendlies. Defender Katie Scott will participate in a training camp and matches with the U.S. Under-20 National Team.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Alana Cook (SEI-Knee), Debinha de Oliveira (D-45), Vanessa DiBernardo (Maternity Leave), Clare Gagne (SEI-Head), Mary Long (D-45), Gianna Paul (Thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

KC CURRENT PRIDE KIT AUCTION

The KC Current is hosting an online auction featuring game-worn, limited-edition autographed Pride kits from the club’s Pride Day match. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Modern Family Alliance – a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ parents, their children and those on the path to parenthood – in partnership with the United Way of Greater Kansas City, the KC Current’s official charity partner. The auction will run through 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 7, and can be found HERE.

JULY 3 MATCH VS. DENVER UPDATE

The Kansas City Current’s match against Denver Summit FC on Friday, July 3 – originally taking place at Centennial Stadium in Centennial, Colo. – has been moved to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. The match will still begin at 8:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. MT).

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION UPDATES

The KC Current is excited to announce updates to the overall parking and transportation experience at CPKC Stadium – making the best fan experience in soccer that much better. As fans decide their mode of getting to CPKC Stadium, they are encouraged to arrive early to experience the growing pre-match activities featuring games, partner activations and special fan experiences.

Click HERE for information on how to best access CPKC Stadium on matchday, most notably the addition of the newly opened Riverfront Streetcar extension.

Be sure to check in at cpkcstadium.com, download the KC Current App (turn on push alerts) and follow along on the club’s social media channels for the most up-to-date communication and updates regarding matchday logistics. Fans can find the comprehensive plan and updated maps with the most effective ways to get to CPKC Stadium on match day HERE.

KC CURRENT 50/50 RAFFLE

The Kansas City Current is pleased to announce the 50/50 Raffle supporting United Way of Greater Kansas City. During each KC Current 50/50 Raffle drawing period, half of the jackpot goes to one lucky winner while the other half goes back into the Kansas City community. Raffle tickets can be purchased at designated kiosks at CPKC Stadium or online, and you must be 18 or older to buy a ticket and be located in Missouri or Kansas at time of purchase. The raffle period will take place over several days, and the winner will be announced 90 minutes post-match of the final raffle-ending match at CPKC Stadium. Click HERE to access the 50/50 raffle and for more information.