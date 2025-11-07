Matchups, preview, how to watch Penguins-Capitals on ESPN+

Since Alex Ovechkin debuted in the 2005-06 NHL season, he has played in 1,504 regular-season games, scored a record 900 goals and won one Stanley Cup.

Since Sidney Crosby debuted in the 2005-06 NHL season, he has played in 1,366 regular-season games, scored 1,704 points (ninth all time), and won three Stanley Cups.

Both are first-ballot, elite-tier Hall of Famers when they stop playing. Thursday’s game between Ovi’s Washington Capitals and Sid’s Pittsburgh Penguins will be their 74th regular-season matchup and 99th overall — and could be one of the hockey world’s last chances to catch them against one another.

To help get you ready for the showdown (7:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu), here’s a guide on the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Research, along with broadcast information.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+/Hulu

PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)

Capitals

Record: 7-5-1

Power ranking: 10

Leading scorer: Tom Wilson (8 G, 7 A)

Notes from ESPN Research

Ovechkin has 266 goals more than any other active player; Crosby is second on that list, with 634.

Including playoffs, Ovechkin has scored 977 goals, 23 away from joining Wayne Gretzky (1,016) as the only members of the 1,000-goal club including postseason.

Wilson’s 15 points this season lead the team, and are tied for his most through his first 13 games in a season (2018-19). Since his debut in the league in 2013-14, he has the sixth-most hits (2,536).

Dylan Strome has 225 points since joining the Capitals in 2022-23, which is the most on the team in that span.

John Carlson has 158 assists on Ovechkin’s goals, the most by a defenseman on a teammate’s goals all-time. Bobby Orr is second — 130 with Phil Esposito — while Penguins blueliner Kris Letang is third, with 125 to Sidney Crosby.

Logan Thompson has allowed two or fewer goals in all nine of his starts to begin the season. With one goal allowed on Wednesday, he became the fifth goaltender over the past 20 years to allow two or fewer goals against in nine consecutive appearances to begin his season. The others: Andrew Hammond (13 games played in 2014-15), Brian Elliott (12 GP in 2011-12), Josh Harding (nine GP in 2013-14) and Nikolai Khabibulin (nine GP in 2011-12).

Alex Ovechkin: I still love the game and have a passion for it As he closes in on his 900th goal, Alex Ovechkin sits down with Emily Kaplan to discuss his career accomplishments and future.

Penguins

Record: 8-4-2

Power ranking: 7

Leading scorer: Evgeni Malkin (3 G, 16 A)

Notes from ESPN Research