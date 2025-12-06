Matinee in Manhattan | Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6) @ New York Rangers (15-12-2)

10:30 a.m. MT | Madison Square Garden | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche kicks off a back-to-back with a game against the New York Rangers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams in 2025-26, as the Avalanche defeated the Rangers 6-3 on November 20th in Denver.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, NYI 6

Latest Result (NYR): NYR 4, OTT 2

A Loss on Long Island

The Avalanche lost 6-3 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen each scored a goal for the Avs while Devon Toews skated in his 500th NHL game. Additionally, Toews’ fellow former Islander, Brock Nelson, recorded an assist in his return to Long Island. New York’s Kyle MacLean opened the scoring with a turnaround wrist shot from below the right circle after a net-front scramble at 5:56 of the first period. Anders Lee doubled the Islanders’ lead with a right-circle wrist shot at 18:20 of the opening frame. Bo Horvat gave the Islanders a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the second period with a shot from the right doorstep. At 7:59 of the middle frame, Adam Pelech made it 4-0 with a shot from the left circle. Nichushkin put the Avs on the board with his sixth goal of the season at 8:39 of the second period via a redirection on Sam Malinski’s right-point shot. At 10:04 of the second period, Necas made it 4-2 with his 14th goal of the season when his cross-ice pass deflected off Islanders defenseman Travis Mitchell’s skate and in the net. Mathew Barzal gave the Islanders a 5-2 lead with a power-play goal at 18:46 of the second period via a backhand shot from the slot. At 1:27 of the third period, Lehkonen made it 5-3 with his 10th goal of the season via a one-timer from above the right goal line set up by Cale Makar’s feed. The Islanders took a 6-3 lead at 18:45 of the third period when Casey Cizikas scored an empty-net goal.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (22) and points (46) while being tied for fourth in assists (24).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (33) and assists (24) while ranking tied for second in goals (9). Among all skaters, Makar is tied for fourth in assists.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (35).

Series History

In 47 previous regular-season games against the Rangers, the Avalanche has a record of 28-14-5.

A Win on the Road

The Rangers defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. The Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead after goals from Mika Zibanejad at 3:19 and Vladislav Gavrikov at 9:45. Ottawa’s Dylan Cozens made it a 2-1 game with a power-play goal at 18:30 of the first period. At 7:24 of the middle frame, Will Borgen scored to double New York’s lead. Drake Batherson put the Senators within a goal when he scored a power-play tally at 13:08 of the final frame. The Rangers took a 4-2 lead when Artemi Panarin scored an empty-net goal at 19:16 of the third period.

Making Moves in Manhattan

MacKinnon has posted 25 points (10g/15a) in 21 games against the Rangers.

In 11 contests against New York, Makar has recorded 14 points (5g/9a).

Nelson has registered 39 points (20g/19a) in 52 games against the Rangers.

Producing Offense Above Penn Station

Panarin leads the Rangers in points (30) while ranking second in goals (9) and assists (21).

Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (10) while ranking third in assists (11) and points (21).

Will Cuylle is third on the Rangers in goals (8) while ranking fifth in points (16) and tied for fifth in assists (8).

A Numbers Game

2.19

Colorado is allowing a league-fewest 2.19 goals per game.

.700

The Avalanche has posted a .700 points percentage (3-1-1 record) in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

39

Colorado’s 39 third-period goals are tied for the second most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“You just refocus. I mean, we’ve had bad periods, we’ve had bad stretches in our game that we’ve overcome. And I look at a lot of the game and we’re still digging in.”

— Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on moving past Thursday’s game