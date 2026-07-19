Why is England’s Djed Spence wearing a mask against Argentina?

England face Argentina in the semifinals at the 2026 World Cup, and many people have spotted some serious headgear on England defender Djed Spence.

The 25-year-old has been wearing a protective face mask throughout the 2026 World Cup after suffering a broken jaw in the closing weeks of the Premier League season.

Spence’s last World Cup start

The Tottenham Hotspur full-back started England’s Round of 32 clash against DR Congo while still recovering from the injury, which doctors estimate will take around three months to heal completely. He is available for Thomas Tuchel again tonight for the match against Mexico, but will start the match on the bench.

How did Spence suffer the injury?

Spence fractured his jaw during Tottenham’s Premier League match against Chelsea in May after being struck by an elbow from Chelsea striker Liam Delap.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, he completed the match before returning just five days later wearing specialist protective headgear as Spurs secured a crucial victory over Everton to preserve their Premier League status.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16 – Mexico v England – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico – July 5, 2026 England’s Djed Spence during the match REUTERS/Raquel Cunha Raquel Cunha

Why does Spence have to wear the mask?

Because a broken jaw typically takes around three months to heal, Spence has been instructed to wear a custom-fitted carbon-fiber protective mask throughout the World Cup to reduce the risk of further damage.

The defender has worn the mask in England training sessions and in every match of the tournament, admitting it has taken time to adapt, particularly in the summer heat.

Speaking before the tournament, Spence said: “It’s a little bit uncomfortable, but it is what it is. I’ve got a broken jaw so I have to wear it throughout the tournament. It’s something I will have to get used to. It’ll be three months until it’s fully healed, so it’s a long time.”

He added: “It was painful, but luckily I play football with my feet and not my jaw, so it is all good.”

Has the injury affected his place in the England team?

Not significantly. England head coach Thomas Tuchel has continued to show faith in Spence, valuing his pace and versatility.

After using him at left-back against Ghana and at right-back against Panama during the group stage, Tuchel handed the Tottenham defender another start in England’s Round of 32 meeting with DR Congo as Spence continues to play through his recovery.

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