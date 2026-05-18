Meet Aaron Rai’s wife, pro golfer Gaurika Bishnoi, before final round of PGA Championship

PGA Tour golfer Aaron Rai hovered at or near the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard during Saturday’s third round.

The 31-year-old Englishman enters the final round in a five-way tie for second place at 4-under par. The group is chasing Alex Smalley, who owns a two-shot lead at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia.

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Rai briefly snagged the solo lead at the PGA on Saturday before settling for a 3-under 67, his best round of the tournament.

The one-time PGA winner is known for a couple of oddities. He wears two black golf gloves — most players wear one glove — and uses head covers for his irons as well as his woods.

But those aren’t the only things that make Rai unique. His wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, is a professional golfer as well.

She ‘has game’

Bishnoi, who like Rai is of Indian descent, plays on the Ladies European Tour. The 27-year-old has yet to win on that tour, but she has eight career wins in India’s Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

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Bishnoi first entered the spotlight for American golf fans as Rai’s caddy during the 2025 Par 3 Contest at the Masters. She took to the tee for an impressive shot captured by the PGA Tour on X.

Rai and Bishnoi teamed up again in 2026, this time with even better results. Rai turned in a 6-under-par score to win the Par 3 Contest with Bishnoi as his caddie. He went on to tie for 48th place at the Masters.

Rai returned the favor, serving as Bishnoi’s caddie during a Ladies European Tour event in October.

According to multiple reports, Rai and Bishnoi married in July 2025 in London. That means the PGA Tour jumped the gun when it described Bishnoi as Rai’s wife at the 2025 Masters.

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Still, Rai praised Bishnoi as a positive influence on his game after winning the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.

“It’s hard for me to really sum up how much of an effect she’s had on me as a person, and also that actually feeds into my golf,” Rai said, per The Mirror.

“This year has been truly special with us getting married, caddying for her, being with her, getting married, practicing and playing together. It’s just a peaceful thing to be able to share different parts of our lives with one another and being with each other every step of the way. Yeah, very special.”

Rai’s lone PGA Tour win came at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He tees off at 2:15 p.m. ET Sunday for a shot at the Wanamaker Trophy.