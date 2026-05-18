With fourteenth-straight conversion, Hudson Bolton advances to a perfect 7-for-7 during the 2026 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast at Dickies Arena

Unleash The Beast – 2026 PBR World Finals
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Round 7-Round 8-Round 9-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Hudson Bolton, 89.65-86.4-89.35-88.25-91.3-87.25-86.65-0-0-618.85-153.5 Points.
2. Luciano De Castro, 88.45-89.25-87.55-90.15-0-0-87.4-0-0-442.80-117 Points.
3. Daylon Swearingen, 89.85-0-0-90.8-0-88.2-86.6-0-0-355.45-101.6666 Points.
4. Lucas Divino, 0-89.9-87.15-89-0-84.35-0-0-0-350.40-63 Points.
5. Brady Fielder, 0-0-89.55-0-86.65-86.6-86.6-0-0-349.40-80.6666 Points.
6. Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 84.55-0-89.2-88.35-0-85.8-0-0-0-347.90-63 Points.
7. Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-90.9-89.3-88.7-0-0-0-0-0-268.90-74.5 Points.
8. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-89.3-0-89-0-88.6-0-0-266.90-85.5 Points.
9. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 86.95-90.2-0-0-0-0-86.3-0-0-263.45-64 Points.
10. Callum Miller, 90.25-0-83.9-88.3-0-0-0-0-0-262.45-57 Points.
11. Dener Barbosa, 87.7-87.7-0-85.9-0-0-0-0-0-261.30-50 Points.
12. Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-85.65-87.75-86.6-0-0-260.00-48.6666 Points.
13. Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-94.35-89.05-75.65-0-0-259.05-61 Points.
(tie). Maverick Smith, 0-0-87.6-0-83.4-88.05-0-0-0-259.05-43 Points.
15. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-96.1-89.55-0-0-0-185.65-88.5 Points.
16. Sage Steele Kimzey, 90.5-92.6-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-183.10-118 Points.
17. Thiago Salgado, 0-90.6-0-0-0-90.05-0-0-0-180.65-88 Points.
18. Kaiden Loud, 0-0-90-90.1-0-0-0-0-0-180.10-86 Points.
19. Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-91.55-0-87.9-0-0-0-179.45-72 Points.
20. Julio Cesar Marques, 0-91.1-0-0-0-0-87.8-0-0-178.90-65 Points.
21. Daniel Keeping, 0-0-87.05-90.9-0-0-0-0-0-177.95-44 Points.
22. Cassio Dias, 0-0-0-0-88.25-89.65-0-0-0-177.90-59 Points.
23. Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0-0-88.05-89.5-0-0-177.55-73 Points.
24. Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-87.65-89.55-0-0-0-177.20-52.5 Points.
25. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-89.5-0-0-87.25-0-0-0-176.75-41.5 Points.
26. Marco Rizzo, 0-0-0-89.75-0-86.25-0-0-0-176.00-31 Points.
27. Macaulie Leather, 0-0-0-87.4-0-88.55-0-0-0-175.95-32 Points.
28. John Crimber, 0-0-0-0-0-89.4-84.95-0-0-174.35-40 Points.
29. Bruno Carvalho, 0-0-0-86-87.55-0-0-0-0-173.55-31 Points.
30. Mason Taylor, 0-0-88.5-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.50-18 Points.
31. Alex Junior da Silva, 0-0-88.45-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.45-16 Points.
32. Leandro Zampollo, 0-0-0-87.95-0-0-0-0-0-87.95-12 Points.
33. Andy Guzman, 0-0-87.2-0-0-0-0-0-0-87.20-12 Points.
34. Trace Redd, 0-0-0-0-0-86.4-0-0-0-86.40-8 Points.
35. Alan de Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0-84.35-0-0-84.35-13 Points.
Cort McFadden, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Felipe Furlan, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Kase Hitt, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Alison dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Romario Leite, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Lucas Martins Costa, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Gustavo Luiz da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
2026 Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)
1. John Crimber, 19, 2, 7, 1,024.50, $209,990.00
2. Brady Fielder, 19, 3, 6, 895.67, $218,284.17
3. Sage Steele Kimzey, 16, 3, 4, 805.00, $179,187.62
4. Leandro Zampollo, 16, 0, 6, 620.50, $121,850.12
5. Alex Cerqueira, 19, 0, 3, 602.50, $91,765.00
6. Daylon Swearingen, 14, 2, 2, 602.17, $156,590.00
7. Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 19, 1, 6, 590.00, $112,155.00
8. Dalton Kasel, 16, 2, 4, 559.00, $133,348.33
9. Hudson Bolton, 11, 0, 3, 492.50, $71,492.50
10. Claudio Montanha Jr., 19, 0, 3, 479.50, $70,982.14
11. Luciano De Castro, 17, 0, 5, 474.00, $50,782.98
12. Julio Cesar Marques, 18, 0, 3, 473.00, $74,005.48
13. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 18, 1, 1, 469.00, $72,491.67
14. Cassio Dias, 19, 1, 1, 458.50, $73,240.48
15. Bob Mitchell, 16, 0, 3, 455.17, $66,921.67
16. Marco Rizzo, 19, 1, 3, 453.00, $97,340.00
17. Kaiden Loud, 17, 0, 3, 422.00, $54,863.33
17. Maverick Smith, 17, 0, 2, 422.00, $65,358.33
19. Cort McFadden, 15, 0, 2, 414.00, $50,730.48
20. Clay Guiton, 8, 0, 4, 409.50, $89,715.48
21. Thiago Salgado, 16, 0, 1, 372.50, $41,190.00
22. Daniel Keeping, 18, 0, 1, 322.00, $38,575.00
23. Jess Lockwood, 9, 1, 1, 292.00, $78,125.00
24. Eduardo Aparecido, 18, 0, 1, 285.50, $32,790.00
25. Callum Miller, 17, 0, 2, 283.00, $27,697.14
26. Kaique Pacheco, 18, 0, 1, 267.50, $18,475.00
27. Koltin Hevalow, 18, 0, 1, 260.50, $43,033.33
28. Bruno Carvalho, 14, 0, 0, 235.50, $8,700.00
29. Lucas Divino, 14, 0, 1, 231.00, $17,550.00
30. Andrew Alvidrez, 17, 1, 1, 229.00, $61,133.33
31. Jose Vitor Leme, 11, 0, 1, 211.50, $27,900.00
32. Alan de Souza, 17, 0, 1, 203.00, $20,100.00
33. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 14, 0, 1, 197.50, $18,500.00
34. Felipe Furlan, 11, 0, 3, 197.00, $39,197.14
35. Dener Barbosa, 5, 0, 1, 160.00, $10,700.00
36. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 19, 0, 0, 149.50, $15,600.00
37. Kase Hitt, 16, 0, 1, 147.00, $16,632.14
38. Trace Redd, 8, 0, 1, 136.00, $23,000.00
39. Afonso Quintino, 15, 0, 0, 127.00, $11,307.14
40. Kade Madsen, 5, 0, 0, 106.00, $3,150.00
41. João Ricardo Vieira, 15, 0, 0, 92.50, $7,183.33
42. Andy Guzman, 14, 0, 0, 90.00, $12,050.00
43. Michael Lane, 3, 0, 0, 87.00, $1,100.00
44. Austin Richardson, 8, 0, 0, 80.50, $12,875.00
45. Alex Junior da Silva, 7, 0, 0, 78.50, $4,275.00