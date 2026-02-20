Meet the medalists from United States

Meet all the medalists from the United States at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. And catch up on all the latest Olympic news here.

GOLD: Women’s hockey

Megan Keller backhanded in a shot 4:07 into overtime and the United States won its third Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey, beating Canada 2-1 to close another thrilling chapter of one of sports’ most heated rivalries. American captain Hilary Knight, in her fifth and final Olympics, forced overtime by tipping in Laila Edwards’ shot from the blue line with 2:04 remaining. The goal was the 15th of her Olympic career and 33rd point to break the U.S. record in both categories.

SILVER: Jordan Stolz, speedskating, 1,500 meters

Jordan Stolz‘s bid for a third gold medal came up short with a loss to China’s Ning Zhongyan in the 1,500 meters. Ning won in an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 41.98 seconds. Stolz, skating in the day’s last heat, finished 0.77 off the pace and added a silver to the golds he claimed earlier at these Winter Games in the 500 and 1,000. Only two long-track speedskaters have won at least four golds at one Games: Eric Heiden of the U.S. went home with five from the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, and Lidiya Skoblikova, representing the Soviet Union, claimed four in 1964.

GOLD: Mikaela Shiffrin, skiing, slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin put in two dominant runs in gorgeous conditions amid the jagged peaks of the Dolomites to win the women’s slalom by a massive 1.50 seconds, ending her eight-year medal drought at the Winter Games and showing why she is widely regarded as the greatest Alpine skier of all time. It made the 30-year-old Shiffrin the first American skier to win three Alpine golds and was the third-largest margin of victory in a women’s Olympic slalom.

SILVER: Gus Schumacher and Ben Odgen, cross-country skiing, two-man relay

The U.S. men’s cross-country ski team had won only one medal in the history of the Olympics before the Milan Cortina Winter Games. Now it has two more. Gus Schumacher anchored a two-man team relay that took the silver medal behind Norway and held off Italy in third. The medal makes this the winningest U.S. men’s team ever. Schumacher’s partner in the relay, Ben Ogden, became the first American man to win a cross-country skiing medal in the Olympics in 50 years when he won a silver in the sprint on Feb. 10.

BRONZE: Jake Canter, snowboarding, slopestyle

Nine years after enduring a traumatic brain injury, the result of getting kicked in the head in a freak accident on a trampoline at an action-sports camp, 22-year-old Jake Canter won the Olympic bronze medal in his sport’s trick-filled trip down the hill — slopestyle. That third-place finish stamped an exclamation point on one of those only-at-the-Olympics kind of stories.

SILVER: Emery Lehman, Casey Dawson and Ethan Cepuran, speedskating, team pursuit

When it ended, Oak Park’s Emery Lehman and his teammates, Casey Dawson and Glen Ellyn’s Ethan Cepuran, tried to look happy. They smiled politely while they took their place on the podium and lowered their heads for their medals. They waved to the crowd. They hid well whatever heartbreak or disappointment they carried. Second place was not what they anticipated after years of training together and rising to the top of their sport.

SILVER: Mac Forehand, freestyle skiing, men’s big air

Mac Forehand pushed the men’s big air freeskiing to the last jump of a high-scoring final, winning a silver medal behind Tormod Frostad of Norway. Frostad had the lead through most of the final, but Forehand turned a thrilling competition on its head when he moved ahead of Frostad on the second-to-last jump of the night. That turned a victory lap for Frostad into the most pressure-filled run of his career. Frostad finished with 195.50 points to Forehand’s 193.25.

GOLD and BRONZE: Elana Taylor Meyers and Kaillie Humphries Armbruster, bobsleigh, women’s monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor won her first Olympic gold in women’s monobob, and she made history as the oldest American woman to do it at the Winter Games. She rallied in the final heat on Feb. 16 and dropped to her knees in tears. Kaillie Humphries Armbruster took bronze for the United States. Meyers Taylor already owned five Olympic medals, but she had never won gold. Her sixth medal ties Bonnie Blair for the most by a U.S. woman at the Winter Games.

GOLD: Jordan Stolz, speedskating, men’s 500 meters

Jordan Stolz won his second speedskating gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics by finishing first in the 500 meters in an Olympic-record time on Feb. 14. The 21-year-old from Wisconsin was coming off a victory in the 1,000, the first of his four individual events in Milan. The men’s record for most speedskating titles at one Olympics is the five by Eric Heiden in 1980 in Lake Placid, N.Y. Stolz beat 500 world champion Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands, who took the silver.

SILVER AND BRONZE: Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley, freestyle skiing, women’s dual moguls

Skiing through a heavy snowstorm, American Jaelin Kauf captured her third Olympic silver medal and second of these Games, and teammate Elizabeth Lemley added bronze to go with the gold she won earlier in the week. They each won their second medals in four days despite falling in their semifinal rounds. Australia’s Jakara Anthony took the gold.

SILVER: Chloe Kim, snowboarding, women’s halfpipe

Chloe Kim fell short in her bid to become the first Olympic snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals, finishing second to Choi Gaon of South Korea in the women’s halfpipe on Feb. 12. Choi, 17, bounced back from an ugly crash to jump into the lead with a score of 90.25 on her final run. Kim had one more shot to get back on top, but the 25-year-old American wiped out on her last of three runs to settle for silver.

BRONZE: Jessie Diggins, cross-country skiing, women’s 10-km freestyle

Jessie Diggins battled through bruised ribs suffered in the opening race to claim bronze on Feb. 12 in the women’s 10‑kilometer interval start, a race dominated by Sweden’s Frida Karlsson as she won her second gold medal. The 34-year-old Diggins, racing in her final season, collapsed to the ground, shouting in pain after finishing the freestyle race and adding to her gold, silver and bronze career medal tally.

SILVER: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, figure skating, mixed ice dance

In a controversial judging decision, France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron answered a season-best free dance by the dominant American duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates with a season best of their own on Feb. 11, giving them 225.82 points and the top step of the podium. Chock and Bates finished with 224.39 and a bittersweet silver medal after having lost just four times in the four years since they finished fourth at the Beijing Games. Cizeron made several mistakes while Chock and Bates were nearly perfect. Yet the French judge favored the French skaters by nearly eight points in the free dance, while five of the nine judges favored the American team.

GOLD: Jordan Stolz, speedskating, men’s 1,000 meters

Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz, 21, will hope to add to his collection of trophies as he entered three more events in Milan. In winning the 1,000 meters in 1 minute, 6.28 seconds on Feb. 11, Stolz didn’t threaten his world record of 1:05.37 but did better the Olympic standard of 1:07.18 that had stood since 2002 — before Stolz was born.

GOLD AND SILVER: Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf, freestyle skiing, women’s moguls

Elizabeth Lemley, 20 — nicknamed “Lizard” by her teammates — landed an unbeatable run to lead a 1-2 finish for the red, white and blue in the women’s moguls on Feb. 11. Lemley topped the eight-skier final with a score of 82.30 points, right in front of countrywoman Jaelin Kauf, who successfully defended her silver medal from Beijing with a score of 80.77. Perrine Laffont of France, the 2018 champion, took bronze.

SILVER: Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Alpine skiing, men’s super-G

Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s latest silver medal was inspired by his mother and powered by maple syrup. The 33-year-old Vermont captured his second straight Olympic super-G silver on Feb. 11 when he finished 0.13 seconds behind winner Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland. Before the race, a little fuel of maple syrup — which, like ski racing, has become the family business (Cochran’s Slopeside Syrup). In the stands to cheer him on was his mother, Barbara Cochran, who won Olympic gold in the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.

SILVER: Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, curling, mixed doubles

Swedish siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wranå took the gold medal with a 6-5 win on Feb. 10, but the American pair of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin made history as the first U.S. team to medal in Olympic mixed doubles, and Thiesse is the first American woman to medal in Olympic curling.

SILVER: Ben Ogden, cross-country skiing, men’s sprint classic

Ben Ogden finished 0.8 seconds behind the defending gold medalist, Norwegian cross-country ski star Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, in the men’s sprint on Feb. 10.

SILVER: Alex Hall, freestyle skiing, men’s freeski slopestyle

Alex Hall’s silver medal in men’s freeski slopestyle on Feb. 10 goes with the gold he won four years ago in Beijing, even though he said everything he tried this time was more difficult. Visibility on the mountain created challenging conditions for all the skiers.

BRONZE: Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan, Alpine skiing, women’s team combined

The U.S. pair of Jaqueline Wiles (downhill) and Paula Moltzan (slalom) took bronze in the women’s team combined on Feb. 10, beating out the other American team of Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson by 0.06 for the podium.

BRONZE: Ashley Farquharson, luge, women’s singles

Ashley Farquharson, who started sliding as an after-school activity when she was a little kid in Park City, Utah, won the bronze medal in women’s singles on Feb. 10, representing a seventh Olympic medal for USA Luge.

GOLD: Team figure skating

Ilia Malinin beat Japanese rival Shun Sato in a head-to-head showdown at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 8, helping the U.S. defend its team figure skating gold medal by breaking a deadlock with Japan in the final session of the competition.

GOLD: Breezy Johnson, Alpine skiing, women’s downhill

Ski racer Breezy Johnson won the Olympic downhill on Feb. 8 with a hard-charging run on a day marred by teammate Lindsey Vonn’s crash that saw her being taken off the mountain in a helicopter. The 30-year-old Johnson joins Vonn, 41, as the only American women to win the Olympic downhill.

Associated Press contributed.