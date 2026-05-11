Meghalaya Ponzi scam: ED attaches Rs 1cr assets in ‘Global Media App’ case | Guwahati News

Shillong: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Shillong sub-zonal office, has provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs 1.06 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with its ongoing investigation into the ‘Global Media App’ fraud case. The case involves large-scale cheating of investors through a fraudulent online earning and investment scheme.The ED’s investigation was launched on the basis of an FIR registered by Madanriting Police Station in East Khasi Hills district on a complaint alleging cheating through the ‘Global Media App’ mobile application.“ED investigation revealed that the accused persons operated the ‘Global Media App’ as a Ponzi-style investment scheme under the guise of an online advertising platform promising daily passive income to users for watching advertisement videos. Users were induced to upgrade to various VIP membership plans by paying substantial amounts with assurances of high daily returns and referral commissions,” an ED statement said.“During the investigation under PMLA, 2002, it is revealed that the fraudsters extensively promoted the application through a Telegram channel administered by individuals using foreign mobile numbers, and collected funds from gullible investors through bank transfers, UPI transactions and crypto-currency wallets. The scheme remained operational from 03.06.2022 to 12.10.2022, after which the perpetrators abruptly shut down the application and absconded with the collected funds,” the statement said.The ED investigation has established that Proceeds of Crime amounting to approximately Rs 45.33 crore were generated through the fraudulent scheme. The probe identified multiple bank accounts, merchant IDs, payment gateway accounts and crypto wallets used for collection and layering of the proceeds of the crime.“It was further revealed that funds collected through the fraudulent application were routed through various layers of bank accounts and merchant entities enrolled in payment gateways, which are mule in nature. Investigation also revealed the use of crypto-currency wallets operating on the TRON block-chain network for collection and transfer of UST tokens,” the statement said.“During investigation, ED conducted enquiries with various banks, payment gateways, Google, Telegram and crypto-currency exchanges. Analysis of financial transactions and block-chain transfers led to identification of proceeds of crime presently available in various bank accounts, which have been provisionally attached under Section 5 of the MLA, 2002,” the statement said.“The investigation has further established that the ‘Global Media App’ fraud has a significant international dimension. The Telegram channel through which the application was promoted was administered by four individuals whose mobile numbers were registered in Cambodia (+855) and Malaysia (+60), and the Gmail accounts used to operate the back-end of the App were also registered with ‘Terms of service country: Cambodia’, indicating that the operational control of the scheme was located outside India throughout the operative period,” the ED stated.“A substantial component of the Proceeds of Crime, equivalent to approximately Rs. 2.45 crore, was collected directly from victims in the form of UST (Tether) tokens routed through the TRON block-chain and thereafter onward to user accounts on a foreign-domiciled crypto-currency exchange. KYC particulars of the immediate end-recipients on the said exchange have been obtained, and the onward movement of the funds is being traced,” the ED said.