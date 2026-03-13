Miami Beach implements strictest spring break restrictions this weekend – NBC 6 South Florida

Miami Beach says it’s ready for spring break crowds this year.

Even though the city has eased some restrictions after two years of strict crackdowns and a very public “break up” with spring break, this weekend it will put its toughest rules in place.

Here’s what to know.

Rules and restrictions for spring break on Miami Beach

Thursday, March 12, kicks off the first of what the city calls “high-impact weekends” during the month of March, the busiest month for spring break crowds.

On these high-impact weekends, visitors should know:

Beach entrances on Ocean Drive will be limited to 5, 7, 8, 10, 12 and 14 streets and will have security checkpoints to ensure prohibited items are not brought onto the beach.

The four garages in the Art Deco District (between 5-16 streets on Washington Ave. to Ocean Drive) will have a flat parking rates ranging between $40-$100.

The nonresident towing rate will be $548 — double the regular rate — plus administrative fees for vehicles towed in the Art Deco District.

Miami Beach Police will carry out DUI enforcement operations

A traffic plan will begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday through Sunday to reduce traffic impacts around the South of Fifth (SoFi) and Flamingo Park neighborhoods.

Ocean Drive will only be accessible to vehicles from 15 Street with a sole exit at 5 Street on March 12-15 and March 19-22.

Businesses renting or leasing golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50 cubic centimeters or less and motorized bicycles will be suspended from operating.

For a full look at the rules and regulations, go here.

Safety and police presence

People should also expect to notice a stronger police presence during these high-impact weekend.

Public Information Officer Christopher Bess explained that the department’s real time intelligence center boasts “over a thousand cameras with over 2,000 views of our city.” They also count on a drone program, and will implement a license plate reader detail starting Thursday night.

“[These] are cameras that scan every single license plate that enters our city and alerts us in real time of any wanted persons, stolen vehicles, and we recovered a lot of illegal guns and drugs throughout the last couple of years utilizing that technology,” Bess said.

He said their message to visitors is clear.

“If you come to our city, we welcome those who remain lawful and respect all that our city has to offer,” he said. “If you come to our city and break rules and become unruly, you will be arrested.”

A complicated relationship with spring break

Miami Beach’s theme for spring break this year is “Wake up to a new March.” The campaign focuses on health, wellness and public safety, with slogans like, “This spring, break a sweat.”

But, Mayor Steven Meiner said this year’s policies are a bit more relaxed than last year’s.

Visitors will be glad to know that the following restrictions have eased: