Micah Parsons Trade to Jets for Quinnen Williams Reportedly Offered by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been making trade headlines since before the season started, and they reportedly tried for quite the blockbuster over the summer.

On Sunday, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Dallas attempted to land defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets in a trade that included Micah Parsons.

“For the Quinnen Williams trade, the Dallas Cowboys, what people don’t know, actually all the way back in the summer, were trying to get Quinnen Williams,” Glazer said. “Wanted to offer up Micah Parsons to the Jets in a trade for Quinnen Williams and a draft pick. The Jets didn’t want to do it then. But as the Tuesday trade deadline started coming about, the Cowboys knew ‘I think we could get him.’ And whatever it took, they wanted to dive in and they were over the moon they could get Quinnen Williams.”

Dallas eventually landed Williams ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when it moved a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith for him. It also traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the season in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Dallas’ interest in Williams in Parsons trade negotiations was notable because the team made it clear it was interested in a defensive tackle.

“Kenny Clark was a big part of this,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters. “That was a part of winning right now. We feel like when you look at the frustration is we hadn’t been able to win the big game in the playoffs, and we think it is a direct connection to not being able to stop the run.

“And we think Kenny Clark is gonna be a big piece to that. We felt like because of our depth on the edge, as well as the ability to scheme pressure, that we could make up for Micah—because obviously he’s elite at rushing the passer—that we could make up for that.”

Trading Parsons was never an ideal option, but it came after weeks of a contract dispute that resulted in a stalemate.

And landing Williams should help the defense, but it is fair to wonder whether it was worth it for the Cowboys to give up draft assets at this point of the season. They are 3-5-1 on the campaign and don’t look the part of a playoff contender.

By keeping their draft assets, they could have focused on a quick rebuild with an eye on being competitive in 2026 and beyond.

Still, Williams is under contract through the 2027 campaign and is someone who can anchor the interior of the defensive line. He is a three-time Pro Bowler who was also selected to the First-Team All-Pro in 2022 with a career-best 12 sacks.