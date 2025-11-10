Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Sends Challenge to Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need their star-studded defense to continue to produce, otherwise, their season may be in trouble. Despite Aaron Rodgers and company doing everything they can to stay in games, their three losses come from poor defensive performances, and the franchise’s legends are disappointed.
James Harrison has one player in particular that he needs to see more from. Heading into Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s issued a challenge to cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to take over.
He wants Porter Jr. to get a game ball.
“DBs have to play tighter and cleaner,” Harrison said on the Deebo and Joe Podcast. “No penalties. I’m talking to Nephew [Porter]. You’ve gotta use your feet and take advantage of your length and your speed. I’m talking directly to you, Nephew. Little Peezy, I’m talking directly to you. I wanna see you put together a whole, complete game, week-in and week-out.
“And I’m doing this on purpose. You know why? Because I know you’re your daddy’s son. When I call you out, I put pressure on you, that don’t mean nothing to you. That don’t do shit but motivate you. We need to create turnovers. Hey, Nephew, get me a pick or two. I need a game ball, Nephew. Get me a game ball.”
Porter has one interception this season, coming in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s allowed 56% of passes thrown his way to be completed and has struggled with numerous penalties throughout the year.
This is the big one, though. Porter Jr. is still expected to be “the guy” for a long time in Pittsburgh, and with Jalen Ramsey moving to safety full-time, Porter Jr. is now the official CB1 for the Steelers.
This means Porter Jr. gets the best of the best within opposing offenses. Against the Chargers, that’ll mean Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston will be lined up across from him most of the game, with Justin Herbert looking their way throughout.
Harrison is right that the Steelers need Porter Jr. in this matchup, and now is the perfect time for him to prove he’s the dominant cornerback he believes he is.
It won’t be easy, but it may be necessary for the Steelers to walk away winners in Los Angeles.
He’ll need to outperform the rest of the defense, and maybe the team, to land a game ball from Mike Tomlin, though.
