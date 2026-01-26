Micron Stock Is Up Over 260%. Here’s Why It Could Go Even Higher

AI-related demand for Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is accelerating.

This strong demand, combined with supply constraints, could enable Micron to nearly quadruple its earnings in two years.

Although the consensus price target for Micron is bearish, the tech stock should have significant room to run.

Many investors have made huge profits from artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the last 12 months. Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have surged more than 25%. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is up close to 70%. Palantir Technologies‘ (NASDAQ: PLTR) share price has more than doubled.

But those AI stocks don’t hold a candle to Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). This tech stock is up more than 260% over the last 12 months. I think it could go even higher.

AI isn’t just running in data centers. It’s running on edge devices such as smartphones and smart glasses. It’s running in cars and trucks. And it’s becoming even more pervasive.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra stated in an interview earlier this month with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, “AI-driven demand is accelerating. It is real. It is here, and we need more and more memory to address that demand.”

The last part of Mehrotra’s statement is critical. Developers of large language models (LLMs) are rapidly expanding the context windows (the amount of data processed at one time) for these systems. The greater the context window, the more memory is required. And not just any memory works. LLMs need high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

Mehrotra said in Micron’s fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings call in December, “Memory is now essential to AI cognitive functions, fundamentally altering its role from a system component to a strategic asset that dictates product performance from data center to the edge.” If context is king for AI systems, HBM is the kingmaker.

Micron projects that the HBM total addressable market will rapidly expand from around $35 billion last year to roughly $100 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 40%. Previously, the company didn’t expect the HBM market to reach $100 billion until 2030.

However, HBM supply probably won’t keep up with demand. Mehrotra told analysts in Micron’s Q1 earnings call that strong demand and supply constraints will likely “persist beyond calendar 2026.”

The supply demand imbalance for HBM in the AI data center market could persist for quite some time. Mehrotra said in the Q1 update, “We believe the aggregate industry supply will remain substantially short of the demand for the foreseeable future.” He also pointed to robust longer-term demand trends for memory in aerospace and defense, edge networking, factory automation, humanoid robotics, and video surveillance.