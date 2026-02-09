Missouri Lottery Pick 3, Pick 4 winning numbers for Feb. 8, 2026

Feb. 8, 2026Updated Feb. 9, 2026, 1:30 a.m. CT

The Missouri Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big.

Here’s a look at Feb. 8, 2026, results for each game:

Winning Pick 3 numbers from Feb. 8 drawing

Midday: 7-0-5

Midday Wild: 5

Evening: 2-7-1

Evening Wild: 6

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 4 numbers from Feb. 8 drawing

Midday: 3-1-5-0

Midday Wild: 9

Evening: 7-7-9-8

Evening Wild: 5

Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash4Life numbers from Feb. 8 drawing

16-17-38-44-60, Cash Ball: 03

Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash Pop numbers from Feb. 8 drawing

Early Bird: 09

Morning: 05

Matinee: 10

Prime Time: 14

Night Owl: 09

Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Show Me Cash numbers from Feb. 8 drawing

07-12-28-37-39

Check Show Me Cash payouts and previous drawings here.

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

All Missouri Lottery retailers can redeem prizes up to $600. For prizes over $600, winners have the option to submit their claim by mail or in person at one of Missouri Lottery’s regional offices, by appointment only.

To claim by mail, complete a Missouri Lottery winner claim form, sign your winning ticket, and include a copy of your government-issued photo ID along with a completed IRS Form W-9. Ensure your name, address, telephone number and signature are on the back of your ticket. Claims should be mailed to:

Ticket Redemption

Missouri Lottery

P.O. Box 7777

Jefferson City, MO 65102-7777

For in-person claims, visit the Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City or one of the regional offices in Kansas City, Springfield or St. Louis. Be sure to call ahead to verify hours and check if an appointment is required.

For additional instructions or to download the claim form, visit the Missouri Lottery prize claim page.

When are the Missouri Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 9:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 10 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Pick 3: 12:45 p.m. (Midday) and 8:59 p.m. (Evening) daily.

Pick 4: 12:45 p.m. (Midday) and 8:59 p.m. (Evening) daily.

Cash4Life: 8 p.m. daily.

Cash Pop: 8 a.m. (Early Bird), 11 a.m. (Late Morning), 3 p.m. (Matinee), 7 p.m. (Prime Time) and 11 p.m. (Night Owl) daily.

Show Me Cash: 8:59 p.m. daily.

Lotto: 8:59 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball Double Play: 9:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

