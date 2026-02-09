Missouri Lottery Pick 3, Pick 4 winning numbers for Feb. 8, 2026

Feb. 8, 2026Updated Feb. 9, 2026, 1:30 a.m. CT

The Missouri Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big.

Here’s a look at Feb. 8, 2026, results for each game:

Winning Pick 3 numbers from Feb. 8 drawing

Midday: 7-0-5

Midday Wild: 5

Evening: 2-7-1

Evening Wild: 6

Winning Pick 4 numbers from Feb. 8 drawing

Midday: 3-1-5-0

