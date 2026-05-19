Rancho San Juan and Carmel High schools placed on lockdown after reported threats

Rancho San Juan High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a reported safety concern, and Carmel High School was also placed on lockdown after a threat was called in, according to officials.A public information officer with the Salinas Union High School District confirmed the lockdown to KSBW 8 after receiving a call and said Salinas Police Department officers were on scene evaluating the situation.“Yes, the school is currently on lockdown due to a reported safety concern. SPD is on scene evaluating the situation,” the message stated.It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown or whether a threat had been made against the campus.Authorities have not yet released additional details.The public information officer added that there is no active threat to the campus.A threat was also called in to Carmel High School, and the school was also placed on lockdown.In a statement sent out to students and parents, Principal of Rancho San Juan High School , Yolanda Campos-Martin, said: “Rancho San Juan High School families,”This afternoon, Rancho San Juan High School was placed on lockdown while school officials and the Salinas Police Department responded to a reported safety concern involving our campus and conducted an investigation.”At this time, the Salinas Police Department has completed its investigation and cleared the campus. The lockdown has been lifted, and students and staff remained safe throughout the incident. Normal campus operations have now resumed.”Any threat to our school is taken extremely seriously. All threats are treated as credible until fully investigated, and incidents of this nature are referred to law enforcement without hesitation. Making criminal threats against a school may result in significant disciplinary consequences and criminal prosecution under California Penal Code § 422.”The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we recognize situations like this can be concerning for families and disruptive to the school environment. We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and professionalism shown by our students, employees, families, and law enforcement partners throughout today’s response.”As always, we encourage students, staff, and community members to report any safety concerns immediately so they can be addressed appropriately and without delay.” This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rancho San Juan High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a reported safety concern, and Carmel High School was also placed on lockdown after a threat was called in, according to officials.

A public information officer with the Salinas Union High School District confirmed the lockdown to KSBW 8 after receiving a call and said Salinas Police Department officers were on scene evaluating the situation.

“Yes, the school is currently on lockdown due to a reported safety concern. SPD is on scene evaluating the situation,” the message stated.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown or whether a threat had been made against the campus.

Authorities have not yet released additional details.

The public information officer added that there is no active threat to the campus.

A threat was also called in to Carmel High School, and the school was also placed on lockdown.

In a statement sent out to students and parents, Principal of Rancho San Juan High School , Yolanda Campos-Martin, said:

“Rancho San Juan High School families,

“This afternoon, Rancho San Juan High School was placed on lockdown while school officials and the Salinas Police Department responded to a reported safety concern involving our campus and conducted an investigation.

“At this time, the Salinas Police Department has completed its investigation and cleared the campus. The lockdown has been lifted, and students and staff remained safe throughout the incident. Normal campus operations have now resumed.

“Any threat to our school is taken extremely seriously. All threats are treated as credible until fully investigated, and incidents of this nature are referred to law enforcement without hesitation. Making criminal threats against a school may result in significant disciplinary consequences and criminal prosecution under California Penal Code § 422.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we recognize situations like this can be concerning for families and disruptive to the school environment. We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and professionalism shown by our students, employees, families, and law enforcement partners throughout today’s response.

“As always, we encourage students, staff, and community members to report any safety concerns immediately so they can be addressed appropriately and without delay.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.