MK II actor wants to make another Star Trek film

The year of Karl Urban could have been even bigger on another Trek.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Star Trek Beyond debuted in cinemas which doesn’t bode well for another Kelvin Timeline film ever coming to fruition. However, the star of this summer’s must-see Mortal Kombat II, and, of course, Dr. McCoy himself, Karl Urban, is down to reprise the role of the USS Enterprise’s chief medical officer. Urban said during an interview with Variety:

“It was a wonderful experience to be a part of and really wonderful to get to meet all those guys, eventually, you know […] But I think the whole cast would love the opportunity to do another movie. And, you know, we’ll wait and see.”

Urban portrayed Leonard McCoy in all three of the Kelvin Timeline flicks, including Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and the aforementioned Beyond (2016). All three movies were immensely successful at the box office, but a fourth film has yet to materialize.

I know many have given up hope that Star Trek 4 will ever happen, but, as Mr. Spock once said, “There are always possibilities.” In fact, I find it encouraging to know that two of the three films which were announced in 2025 are being produced by the Kelvin Timeline’s own producer and director (2009, Into Darkness) J.J. Abrams.

Plus, Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, and The Original Series crew were reported to be characters in one of those Abrams-produced projects. Now, in the original story published by Deadline, it made no mention of Urban, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and the other Kelvin Timeline cast returning to reprise their roles.

Sadly, that movie, which is being written by Steve Yockey, is likely to be a reboot with a whole new cast, considering the merger between Paramount and Skydance last year.

I personally think it’s a great time for the Kelvin cast to return, especially considering Urban’s growing popularity and how it has expanded far beyond Star Trek.

Urban’s Mortal Kombat II performance — a “flawless victory” in every respect — as Johnny Cage gave him the opportunity to be the lead of a major summer movie. And who will ever forget his incomparable work in the gritty superhero drama The Boys as Billy Butcher?

Would you like to see Karl Urban return as Dr. McCoy in a new Star Trek film? Or has the Kelvin Universe’s time run out? Share your thoughts and comments on the matter with us via the Redshirts Always Die Facebook and X pages.

Live long and prosper, Trekkies!