MLB betting tips for Tuesday: Pick Phillies to pounce on post-deadline Nationals

All the prop bet recommendations, betting projections and trends are generated by THE BAT X, a system that I’ve created using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and more. Betting projections for every player, team and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to place a $1 wager 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Other resources: Fantasy lineup advice | WS odds | Fantasy Buzz

Tuesday’s top batter prop bets

Tyler O’Neill | OVER 0.5 HR (+556)

Projection: 21% chance of this bet hitting, with a $38.28 EV

Taylor Ward | OVER 0.5 HR (+820)

Projection: 13% chance of this bet hitting, with a $20.70 EV

Josh Lowe | OVER 0.5 RBI (+302)

Projection: 31% chance of this bet hitting, with a $23.37 EV

Kyle Schwarber | UNDER 0.5 H (+201)

Projection: 38% chance of this bet hitting, with a $14.20 EV

Randal Grichuk | UNDER 0.5 H (+141)

Projection: 47% chance of this bet hitting, with a $13.27 EV

Tuesday’s top pitcher prop bets

Davis Martin | UNDER 4.5 K (-107)

Projection: 61% chance of this bet hitting, with a $19.99 EV

J.T. Ginn | UNDER 2.5 ER (-116)

Projection: 64% chance of this bet hitting, with a $21.35 EV

Logan Henderson | UNDER 6.5 K (-114)

Projection: 65% chance of this bet hitting, with a $25.83 EV

Jared Jones | UNDER 5.5 K (-101)

Projection: 60% chance of this bet hitting, with a $20.02 EV

Jesus Luzardo | UNDER 1.5 ER (+105)

Projection: 58% chance of this bet hitting, with a $18.70 EV

THE BAT X: Team Projections



PITCHER MONEY

LINE PROJ.

WIN% VALUE % RUN

LINE OV VALUE % GAME

TOTAL O/U xRUNS VALUE % Grayson Rodriguez Grayson Rodriguez +129 44.9 2.87 +1.0 -119 -2.87 8.5 O -122 10.46 10.53 Cade Povich Cade Povich -156 55.1 -9.61 -1.0 -109 -9.46 U +101 -21.09 Sean Manaea Sean Manaea +128 45.6 3.99 +1.0 -120 2.76 7.5 O -115 9.03 7.35 Joey Cantillo Joey Cantillo -155 54.4 -10.50 -1.0 -109 -15.73 U -104 -16.48 Zack Littell Zack Littell +208 25.9 -20.32 +1.5 +101 -23.16 9.0 O -104 8.97 -14.93 Jesus Luzardo Jesus Luzardo -258 74.1 2.86 -1.5 -122 12.40 U -115 5.87 J.T. Ginn J.T. Ginn +113 52.7 12.27 +1.0 -135 11.84 9.0 O -114 10.93 12.91 Brady Singer Brady Singer -136 47.3 -17.92 -1.0 +104 -27.07 U -106 -22.56 Andre Pallante Andre Pallante +144 40.3 -1.77 +1.0 -102 -2.54 8.0 O -119 9.16 1.03 Ryan Weathers Ryan Weathers -175 59.7 -6.12 -1.0 -128 -9.53 U -101 -10.25 Davis Martin Davis Martin +109 39.2 -18.07 +1.0 -145 -21.95 9.0 O -108 9.65 -5.73 Patrick Sandoval Patrick Sandoval -131 60.8 7.21 -1.0 +112 14.08 U -112 -3.37 Ryan Gusto Ryan Gusto +129 46.3 6.05 +1.0 -118 0.08 9.0 O -120 10.95 10.73 Grant Holmes Grant Holmes -156 53.7 -11.89 -1.0 -110 -12.51 U +100 -20.80 Jared Jones Jared Jones +138 48.0 14.12 +1.0 -115 9.97 7.5 O -112 9.28 12.63 Logan Henderson Logan Henderson -167 52.1 -16.78 -1.0 -113 -22.38 U -108 -22.00 Joe Ryan Joe Ryan -149 56.2 -6.15 -1.0 -122 -2.45 9.0 O -115 10.29 1.84 Randy Dobnak Randy Dobnak +123 43.8 -2.24 +1.0 -106 -9.85 U -105 -11.11 Blade Tidwell Blade Tidwell +164 34.2 -9.84 +1.5 -125 -7.57 8.0 O -104 8.61 -1.33 MacKenzie Gore MacKenzie Gore -200 65.9 -1.23 -1.5 +104 -0.75 U -116 -7.46 Tarik Skubal Tarik Skubal -206 65.5 -2.73 -2.0 -105 0.41 9.0 O +100 9.05 -13.60 Javier Assad Javier Assad +168 34.5 -7.49 +2.0 -124 -12.26 U -120 4.13 Trey Yesavage Trey Yesavage +109 44.8 -6.45 +1.0 -142 -6.08 8.5 O -105 8.86 -7.07 Hayden Wesneski Hayden Wesneski -131 55.2 -2.59 -1.0 +109 -6.18 U -114 -1.64 Freddy Peralta Freddy Peralta -149 53.7 -10.29 -1.0 -125 -4.92 11.0 O -112 12.49 6.25 Gabriel Hughes Gabriel Hughes +123 46.3 3.29 +1.0 -104 -7.45 U -108 -15.51 Randy Vasquez Randy Vasquez +113 47.9 2.05 +1.0 -140 -0.61 9.0 O +101 9.57 -3.38 Eduardo Rodriguez Eduardo Rodriguez -136 52.1 -9.61 -1.0 +108 -12.60 U -121 -5.15 Troy Melton Troy Melton +118 46.1 0.45 +1.0 -128 -0.50 8.0 O -112 9.55 9.94 Emerson Hancock Emerson Hancock -142 53.9 -8.11 -1.0 -101 -12.16 U -108 -19.27

Top betting trends

Note: While trends can be fun to examine and provide a snapshot of how teams have been doing, please be aware that past results are never fully predictive of future performance. These may be some of the strongest current trends, but they are not necessarily recommendations for today’s action.

Athletics 1st 5 innings (F5) Team Total UNDER:

The Athletics have gone under this total in 14 straight road games. (+14.10 Units / 73% ROI). Current odds: 1.5 @ +120

Detroit Tigers Team Total OVER:

Detroit has gone over this total in six straight contests. (+6.25 Units / 92% ROI). Current odds: 3.5 @ -120

Texas Rangers Team Total UNDER:

Texas has been under this total in six consecutive games. (+6.25 Units / 89% ROI). Current odds: 4.5 @ -120

Washington Nationals Team Total UNDER:

The Nationals have gone under this total six straight times. (+6.00 Units / 76% ROI). Current odds: 3.5 @ -135