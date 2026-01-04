MLB star’s wife thanks fans in message after devastating loss

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an emotional message shared on social media, Kayla Vesia addressed the family tragedy she and her husband, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia, have endured.

In November, the couple announced their daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, had died.

“Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday Oct. 26,” they said in a joint statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In Friday’s more than two-minute-long TikTok video, Kayla suggested she was at a loss for words.

“You know, I don’t have much to say, honestly,” Kayla said in her first video posted to the social media platform in 2026.

“Alex and I are just trying to get through it every day. Every day’s so different for us right now, and I don’t really have the words.”

Kayla also expressed appreciation for the support she and her husband have received in the weeks and months since the tragic loss.

DODGERS PITCHER ALEX VESIA MISSES WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE DUE TO ‘DEEPLY PERSONAL FAMILY MATTER’

“It just felt right to come on here and say ‘Thank you,’ ” she said. “I am really grateful for the community of you guys, and just expressing your support and love towards us. It really has brought us a lot of comfort during this.”

Alex and Kayla have been married since 2024. They shared news that they were expecting their first baby together in April 2025. In the ensuing months, they posted several photos on social media documenting the pregnancy.

Shortly before last year’s World Series, the relief pitcher stepped away from the team and did not return to pitch in any games in the seven-game series.

The Dodgers issued a statement at the time saying Vesia was handling a “deeply personal matter” that would require him to spend an undisclosed amount of time away from the team.

Kayla’s TikTok video also noted that she was unsure what her “content is gonna look like going forward,” adding, “But I do want to share my journey.

“I don’t know how much I’m going to share. I don’t know. I don’t know the details of it, but I do know that I want to share, and if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, feel like they’re not alone,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alex finished 2024 with 68 regular-season appearances, and he pitched in seven postseason games. The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win the 2025 World Series, securing the title for a second consecutive season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.